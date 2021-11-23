US judge acquits 4 blacks wrongfully accused of rape 72 years ago

Walter Irvin, one of the four pardoned men, talks to his lawyers at his retrial in 1952

The US court decided to cancel, 72 years later, the wrongful conviction of four black men wrongly accused of kidnapping and raping a white girl in Florida, in 1949.

Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas, known as the Groveland Four, received a pardon from the State of Florida in January 2019.

None of the accused were still alive when the decision was handed down. They were aged between 16 and 26 at the time of the charges.

Thomas was the target of a manhunt by a group of over a thousand armed men shortly after the alleged crime. The other three defendants were assaulted in custody before being convicted by an all-white jury.