US listed for first time among countries undergoing democratic backlash – International

WASHINGTON – The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) has included for the first time U.S on its list of countries experiencing democratic setbacks. The report by the organization, based in Stockholm, was released this Monday, 22.

“The United States, the bastion of global democracy, has fallen victim to authoritarian tendencies and has fallen a significant number of steps in the democratic scale”, concluded the Global State of Democracy 2021 report.

The study, which looked at trends from 2020 to 2021, found that more than a quarter of the world’s population now lives in countries in democratic retreat, as the IDEA defines nations experiencing a gradual decline in the quality of their democracies.

“The world is becoming more authoritarian as undemocratic regimes become even more brazen in their repression and many democratic governments suffer setbacks as they adopt their tactics of restricting freedom of expression and weakening the rule of law, compounded by what threatens to make a ‘new normal’ of the restrictions linked to covid-19 ”, found the report. “The number (of countries) moving towards authoritarianism is three times the number that is moving towards democracy.”

IDEA classifies countries as democratic (which includes those in which democracy is undergoing a setback), “hybrid” and authoritarian, the latter two being considered undemocratic. He bases his analysis on 50 years of democratic indicators monitored in some 160 countries.

The report found that some of the “most worrying” democratic setbacks took place in some of the largest countries in the world, including Brazil and India. It also highlighted “democratic declines” in the United States and in three members of the European Union: Hungary, Poland and Slovenia.

The report’s evaluation in the US focused on developments during the president’s administration. Donald Trump. The former president’s factually unfounded questioning of the legitimacy of the elections was a “historic turning point” that “undermined fundamental confidence in the electoral process” and culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the US Capitol, the report concluded. Trump’s tactics had “side effects, including in Brazil, Mexico, Myanmar and Peru, among others,” the report concluded.

An October 2020 study by Washington-based think tank Freedom House found that democracy and human rights had deteriorated in 80 countries since March of that year, when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Despite the declines, the IDEA report highlighted some pro-democratic trends.

“Protests and civic action are alive and well,” the report said, noting that three-quarters of countries protested during the pandemic. “Pro-democracy movements have faced repression around the world and global social movements have emerged to tackle climate change and combat racial inequalities.” “Democracy is resilient,” the document concluded.