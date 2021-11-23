US: Police say run-over in parade was not terrorist attack – News

Waukesha police confirmed this Monday (22) that the roadkill occurred last Sunday (21) in the city located in the state of Wisconsin, in the United States, during a Christmas parade that killed five people, in addition to leaving 48 wounded, it was not a terrorist attack.

“There is no evidence that this is a terrorist incident,” local police chief Dan Thompson said at a news conference in which he said the driver, who was arrested, was involved in a “domestic feud” prior to the event. .

The perpetrator of the running over was identified by the authorities as Darren Brooks, 39 years old.

At around 4:40 pm Sunday (local time; 7:40 pm EDT), Brooks, who was in a red SUV, tore down several fences set up for the parade and sped into the crowd, trampling dozens of people, many of them underage.

A police officer tried to shoot him down, but due to the crowd present at the parade, he had to stop shooting. Brooks was eventually arrested not far from the scene of the incident, and now faces five counts of first-degree willful murder.