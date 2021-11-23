US warns against travel to Germany due to covid-19

US government urges citizens to avoid traveling to the European country, which is facing “very high level of covid-19” amidst the fourth wave of the pandemic. Warning is also issued for Denmark. The US Department of State has warned US citizens against traveling to Germany because of the covid-19 pandemic situation in the European country.







“If you need to travel to Germany, make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling,” says the CDC Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

“Do not travel to Germany due to covid-19”, says the warning posted on the government website this Monday (22/11).

The warning was published shortly after the latest recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Avoid traveling to Germany,” recommends the CDC. “If you need to travel to Germany, make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling.”

The agency also warned that, due to the current situation in Germany, even travelers with a complete vaccination course may be at risk of contracting and spreading variants of the coronavirus that causes covid-19.

The CDC has issued the maximum alert level 4 for Germany, which indicates “very high level of covid-19”. Also included in the category this Monday was Denmark.

In all, 13 European countries have been added in the last four weeks to the list of travel destinations to avoid, including Belgium, Croatia, Hungary, Austria and the Netherlands.

On November 8, the US reopened its borders to vaccinated. Visitors from various countries, including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, were now able to enter the United States.

What is the status of covid-19 in Germany?

Germany – the most populous country in the European Union, with 83 million people – is facing the fourth and most severe wave of covid-19 in the country.

The main reason pointed out by specialists is the low vaccination rate, 68% of the population with a complete vaccination course. That number has been practically stagnant for a few weeks now, and experts say that in order to effectively control the pandemic, an immunization rate greater than 75% is needed.

This Tuesday, 45,326 new cases of the disease were registered across the country. The incidence of new infections per 100,000 population in seven days reached 399.8, a new record.

Intensive care units (ICUs) are filling up with covid-19 patients at a rate German hospitals have never seen, not even at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

“Vaccinated, recovered or dead”

This Monday, the German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, used drastic words to try to encourage the population to get vaccinated.

“Possibly, by the end of this winter, practically everyone here in Germany — this is sometimes said, somewhat cynically — will be vaccinated, cured or dead. But in fact it is,” he said, days after warning that the country lives a “national emergency” due to covid-19.

Also on Monday, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that the situation in the country is “highly dramatic” and that the measures currently in place to curb the spread of covid-19 are not enough.

