US warships pass through Taiwan Straits again

A US warship passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait again this Tuesday (23). US military forces call the exercise a routine activity, but the act has always upset China, whose government believes Washington is trying to cause regional tensions.

The US Navy claimed that the destroyer Milius with Arleigh-Burke guided missiles conducted “a routine transit across the Taiwan Straits” through international waters and in accordance with global law.

“The ship’s transit across the Taiwan Straits demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. US planes, ships and military operations operate where international law allows,” the statement added.

There was no immediate response from China.

Last month, the Chinese military condemned the United States and Canada for sending a warship across the Taiwan Straits, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.

China claims that it has democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has mounted repeated air force missions in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the past year or so, provoking anger in Taipei.

The United States, like most countries, does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but it is its most important international financier and arms supplier.

Beijing says Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with Washington.

US Navy ships have been transiting the strait approximately monthly, much to Beijing’s rage. US allies also occasionally send ships across the strait, including the UK in September.