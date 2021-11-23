Vale (VALE3), Usiminas (USIM5) and CSN (CSNA3) push the Ibovespa up with soaring ore prices

SAO PAULO – The shares of mining and steel companies on the Stock Exchange, such as Vale (VALE3), Usiminas (USIM5) and CSN (CSNA3) operate at a strong increase in this Tuesday (23rd) session, amid the expectation of a resumption of the production by steelmakers in China after strict controls in recent months, as determined by the government.

Iron ore futures contracts also followed suit, hitting their daily limit of 10% in the morning session. The most traded contracts on the Dalian Commodities Exchange, for January delivery, rose to 9.9% in the morning session, the biggest percentage gain since September 30, and closed up 7.8% at 587 yuan ( US$ 91.96) per ton.

At around 12:10 pm, VALE3 shares were up 3.57%, traded at R$70.00. USIM5 papers advanced 6.42%, at R$ 13.42, and those of CSN, +4.73%, at R$ 22.83. Braskem shares also rose (BRKM5), with a high of 5.47%.

“Mining and steel stocks, all related to China, rise mainly because the country has started to show signs that it will seek to stabilize – which is different from stimulating – the real estate sector there, after many months of credit crunch and regulation. This tightening is largely responsible for part of the Chinese economic slowdown and also for many doubts about the sustainability of the price of steel and ore in China”, says João Lorenzi, partner and commodities analyst at Encore.

Read Also: Vale earns $3.886 billion in Q3 2021, below estimates

He explains that this uncertainty contributed to the sale of positions in these shares and that any movement towards an improvement in the scenario ends up resulting in a positive reaction. “The reaction is not just in Brazil, but globally, and Vale fell more than comparable companies”, he says.

According to him, the sector’s shares are heavily discounted, especially those in the steel industry, and “at some point they should come back”. The situation, however, has not improved in China, he reiterates. “It’s a stabilization, not a stimulus, and the real estate sector hits demand for steel (hence ore) after some time.”

He reckons the recent deterioration should be more visible in steel and ore in the first quarter. Therefore, he claims that this Tuesday’s move seems to be something more emotional/decompression in the ore than something “sustained”. “We keep looking closely”, he adds.

Iron Ore Futures Prices in Dalian – Last 5 Days

steel production

Still in the commodities market, crude steel production remained solid at 2.9 million tonnes in October, an increase of 3% over the previous year, according to data released on Tuesday by the Brazilian Steel Institute (IABr).

Consolidated domestic sales, on the other hand, fell 15% in October compared to the previous year and 10% compared to the previous month. Steel imports, in turn, increased 128% compared to the past and 3% compared to the previous month, but significantly below the average in 2021. The IABr expects a continued slowdown in annual growth rates ahead.

In the evaluation of Bradesco BBI, the data came in positive, with better-than-expected sales. In a report, the bank says that purchases remained at overall healthy levels, while inventories came in below average, which analysts see as “a support for prices”.

In the sector, the bank’s preferred company is Usiminas. The house, however, also has a recommendation. performer (performance above the market average) for Gerdau and CSN.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related