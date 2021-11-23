value of the installments must be readjusted; see the forecast

O unemployment insurance, a benefit that offers Brazilian workers cash aid for a specified period, will probably have its value readjusted in 2022. The base value of the benefit is expected to reach R$ 1,210.44, if the variation of the National Index of Consumer Prices (INPC) remain at 10.04%.

This is because the INPC is the basis used by the federal government to define the minimum wage adjustment. And the value of the minimum wage, in turn, is used as a parameter for the correction of other benefits such as INSS, PIS/Pasep and, of course, unemployment insurance.

If the INPC variation, released by the federal government this November, is maintained and there is no change in the calculation, the minimum wage adjustment for 2022 may reach BRL 1,210.44. Thus, the floor for calculating unemployment insurance will also be of this amount, and it cannot be less than this amount.

It is worth noting that unemployment insurance is paid three to five installments continuously or alternately and that the value of the installments varies according to the time worked. Domestic workers receive only three installments of the benefit.

According to the federal government, to receive three installments of unemployment insurance, the worker must prove at least six months of work; to receive four installments, he must prove at least 12 months; and to receive five installments of the benefit, you must have worked for a period exceeding 24 months.

For those professionals who need to apply for unemployment insurance for the 1st time, they must prove that they have worked in the labor market for a period of at least 12 months with a formal contract under the CLT regime. To apply for the benefit for the 2nd time, they must prove that they have worked for at least 9 months.

From the 3rd time onwards, the minimum required time of six months of work is enough. The period between one application and another must not be less than 16 months.

Who is entitled to unemployment insurance

Formal and domestic worker, who was dismissed without just cause, including indirect dismissal;

Formal worker whose employment contract was suspended due to participation in a course or professional qualification program offered by the employer;

Professional fisherman during the period comprised by the closed season;

Worker rescued from a condition similar to that of enslaved.

For those who want to apply for unemployment insurance, pay attention to requisition deadline stipulated by the federal government according to the function of each worker. See below: