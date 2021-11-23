Vasco plans to catch up on the reformulation of football based on a meeting with Ricardo Gomes

On November 7, Vasco was thrashed by Botafogo and publicly admitted that they could no longer gain access to Serie A. More than two weeks have passed and only now the obvious, promised and necessary reformulation of the football department should have a concrete step. From Ricardo Gomes.

The former coach and football director of the club at the beginning of the last decade has a meeting scheduled with the club’s president, Jorge Salgado, for this Tuesday. From then onwards, it will be decided which position the champion of the Copa do Brasil 2011 will occupy, if the contract is confirmed. Vasco’s interest in the former defender was first published by “Ge”.

With the resounding failure of Cruz-Maltino in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, changes would be inevitable. The coach, Fernando Diniz, and the football executive director, Alexandre Bird left; a new org chart will be seen for the 2022 season.

On the field, some players took early vacations. The problem is that time has passed, the internal revolution has not happened yet and the final round of competition is approaching. With it, basically the same players and a void in charge of football, the portfolio that is the club’s flagship.

Ricardo Gomes should be the first name hired for next season. Maybe he’s the one in charge of restructuring the department, maybe he’s part of the gear without directing it. But the club needs to act quickly.