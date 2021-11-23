Venezuela: Chavismo wins amid abstention; only 41.8% vote – News

Last Sunday (21) chavismo conquered the mayor of Caracas and 20 of the 23 governments in Venezuela’s regional elections, in a process that once again counted on the opposition’s participation after years of boycott calls and campaigns in favor of abstention.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Pedro Calzadilla, announced a participation rate of 41.8%, with the turnout of 8.1 million of the 21 million voters who were registered to go to the polls, configuring a historic abstention.

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) won the mayor of the country’s capital, Caracas, and the governments of Amazonas, Anzoátegui, Apure, Aragua, Barinas, Bolivar, Carabobo, Delta Amacuro, Falcón, Guárico, Lara, La Guaira, Mérida , Miranda, Monagas, Portuguesa, Sucre, Táchira, Trujillo and Yaracuy.

Weakened and fragmented in the return of its main parties to the electoral contest, the opposition won only in three states, including Zulia, the most populous in the country.

And he suffered a severe defeat in a crucial region he ruled: Táchira, on the border with Colombia.

The biggest opposition parties did not participate in the 2018 presidential election, which ended with the re-election of Nicolás Maduro, nor in the 2020 legislative elections, when the government regained a majority in Parliament. The opposition said the two pleas were “fraudulent”.

“The revolutionary forces won 21 [estados], including the country’s capital […]. Good triumph, good victory, good harvest of work, persevering work”, celebrated Maduro.

The first electoral bulletin was released with the counting of 90.21% of the votes, informed Calzadilla.

The election had the return of international observers: The European Union, which had not worked on an election in Venezuela for 15 years, was part of a mission of 130 delegates, which also had representatives from the UN and the Carter Center.

In previous elections, Venezuelan authorities opted for “follow-up missions” from countries and organizations close to Chavismo.

“abstain and division”

The regional elections were considered a new starting point for both Maduro, who is seeking an end to international sanctions, and the opposition, which returned to the electoral process with its eyes on a “transparent” presidential election in 2024, albeit next year there is the possibility of a referendum to revoke Maduro’s mandate.

“The CNE results show few surprises. The map turns fundamentally red [cor do PSUV], as expected,” said analyst Luis Vicente León, director of the Datanálisis research institute.

“This result is regrettable for the opposition, as it was defined fundamentally due to abstention and division”, added León, referring to the difficulties of Maduro’s rivals in establishing unified candidacies.

Fragmentation facilitated the work of Chavismo in traditionally opposed areas such as Táchira.

“Today democracy won and compromise triumphed,” tweeted former presidential candidate Manuel Rosales, victorious in Zulia, the state he already governed between 2000 and 2008.

One death was recorded in a shootout near a polling center in Zulia, but Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said it was an “isolated crime of the electoral process”.

Polling stations opened at 6 am across Venezuela and were supposed to close at 6 pm, but the time was extended, prompting opposition criticism. Venezuelan law states that as long as there are voters in line, voting centers must remain open.

The return of EU observers is, according to analysts, one of President Maduro’s concessions to seek an end to sanctions, which include an oil embargo by the US government.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized as Venezuela’s interim president by dozens of countries, did not vote and remained silent.

Guaidó this week defended “unifying the fight” against Maduro after the elections and insisted on seeking an agreement in the negotiations undertaken by the government and the opposition in Mexico, which have been stalled since the extradition to the United States of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, linked to the Chavez government.

President Nicolás Maduro, however, said on Sunday that “there are no conditions” to resume talks.