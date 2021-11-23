Venezuela reaches Guinness record with world’s largest orchestra

The interpretation of the Slavic march, held on Saturday, November 13, in the courtyard of honor of the military academy of Caracas, in the capital of Venezuela, conquered the Guinness record as the largest orchestra in the world, surpassing 8,097 musicians playing simultaneously by more than 5 minutes.

The announcement was made by the organization on Saturday (20) in a video that proves the achievement, in the middle of an emotional celebration concert.

The 12,000 musicians responsible for the record are Venezuelans from 23 states in the country and are aged between 17 and 70 years. The group surpassed, in number of musicians, the record achieved by Russia in 2019 with 8,097 musicians.

The play was directed by Andrés David Ascanio and dedicated to conductor José Antonio Abreu, founder of the Venezuelan system of orchestras and choirs for children and youth. The system is a state initiative created with the aim of promoting values ​​through music among children in the poorest areas of the country.

At the concert in which the Guinness record was achieved, held in military space, President Nicolas Maduro was not present. In his place, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez appeared. Maduro’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, also joined the concert.

