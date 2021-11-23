Verstappen will have first chance to take F1 title in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen will have his first shot at the Formula 1 title in Saudi Arabia within two weeks, but the Red Bull driver and championship leader could also see his advantage completely disappear.

The 2021 title shot remains too close to predict as seven-time Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton closed the gap to eight points with yet another imposing victory in Qatar on Sunday.

With two races to go in the season, the prospect of a winner-takes-all matchup in the final race, at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit, is huge.

For Verstappen to win the title at the first Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah on December 5th, he needs to finish at least in second place.

But if Hamilton wins the race with a bonus point for the fastest lap and Verstappen takes second, the pair will tie on points and the Red Bull driver will have nine wins to his rival’s eight.

In this situation, the title will be won by whoever finishes the last race ahead of the other, unless one takes the other out of the competition.

If Hamilton wins in Jeddah and Verstappen crosses behind second place, it will be the Mercedes driver who will have the advantage in the final race.

