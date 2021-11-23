VIDEO: MC Gui predicts Roça’s return and plans revenge with Dayane | The Farm 13

Farmer of the week Rico Melquiades hasn’t even chosen which pawn he will nominate for Roça and MC Gui is already planning his triumphant return. In conversation with his new ally in the game Dayanne Mello, the funkeiro predicted that he will be nominated by Melquiades next Tuesday (23) and staged how his return to the headquarters located in Itapecerica da Serra will be.

Gesturing as if he had a gun, the musician declared that he would arrive at the mansion of the reality show presented by Adriane Galisteu, staged as if he was “shooting” his opponents in the game. Gui Araújo also revealed that will not want to receive greetings from other pedestrians: “Sit down, sit down, don’t get up!”, declared the pawn, eliciting laughs from Dayane Mello.

MC Gui and Dayane also spoke about the possibility of returning to the Farmer if they are nominated for the next Roça. The model took the opportunity to complain to Dynho Alves that he doesn’t decide which side of the game will stay: “The Dynho can’t be trusted”exclaimed Dayane Mello. “It does not give!”, agreed MC Gui.

“He stuck to Bill [Araújo], is a friend of Gui, he felt protected he felt loved in the group. One day he felt lonely because people kind of turned their face to him because he was with me he was scared”, told the ex-friend of Aline Mineiro who also complained about the ex-panicat in conversation with the funkeiro. Dayane reported that he no longer wants to talk to Mineiro:

“I don’t want to talk, what Aline did to me, I didn’t like it. Causing these things saying I called her a short-haired ugly just because I gave my opinion”, Dayane also said that Aline took advantage of a moment of intimate conversation between the two to be able to attack her after she expressed an opinion:

“We were there kissing like a girlfriend, then I gave my opinion at a time when we were intimate, then after a month and a half do you use it against me? What a dirty game! That’s what hurt me is why I can’t look at her face, why I can’t like it anymore! Why didn’t she just say ‘For Day, don’t talk like that’, she uses it against me to pass for the one who “oh, you’re slandering, you’re ruining self-esteem”.

Also in conversation with MC Gui, Dayane complained about her colleagues in confinement who, according to her, take everything to the staff, making a comparison with other realities she participated in.

“Every day there was a little something, so without meaning to, when peace was reigning, ‘pan’, there was a disagreement”, he told the funkeiro. “But people here take a lot to the people, everything is bad manners, you can’t do it, you have to walk on eggshells here. Everything takes them to the staff”.

And he continued: “What happened there, we used to fight like shit, but after half an hour, we were all laughing, joking, because I knew it was a game. Not here, people don’t look you in the face, they take it to heart, bring issues from outside, they want to defame you, here’s another story”.