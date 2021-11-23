Video: Nursing technicians make fun of patient who attempted suicide in AC

The direction of an emergency room in Rio Branco (AC) turned away two nursing technicians who were caught making fun of a patient who had attempted suicide. In a video, recorded by another patient who was hospitalized, it is possible to hear the women commenting on the patient’s case. Information is from G1.

“There are people to undergo surgery, serious illnesses, wanting to be treated, wanting to be cured, to live, and we have a headache with someone wanting to die. The world is so good, we have to live. Me [quero viver] even when God permits, because I love myself”, said one of the techniques, dancing.

In the recording, it is also possible to hear the women claiming that the patient had to go to the Mental Health Hospital (Hosmac), but that because of the unit’s reform, they are being taken to the ER.

In a note to G1, the direction of the emergency room stated that the unit does not condone this type of conduct. “The facts are being investigated so that all legal measures are taken, guaranteeing the adversary system and full defense. Finally, we reaffirm our purpose in attending urgent and emergency cases and we emphasize our commitment to the public health of the State of Acre”, says the statement.

As the Secretary of State for Health of Acre (Sesacre), an administrative process (PAD) will be opened to investigate the conduct of servers who performed the patient care.

know more

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?