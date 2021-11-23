Video! Roberto Carlos’ jalopy breaks down due to lack of fuel in Rio | celebrities



Roberto Carlos and his red Audi – Reproduction/Assembly

Rio – If the shoot wanted to walk in the Calhambeque by Roberto Carlos, this time it was not possible. Extremely strict with security protocols against the covid and adept at social isolation, the King had been without leaving his house since the beginning of the pandemic and, when taking his car out of the garage last week to go to the studio, he did not notice that the vehicle was with very little fuel and the needle was in reserve.

Known for his collection of cars, Roberto Carlos stayed on foot, through the streets of Urca, after his Audio R8 Spyder failed to dry. Always accompanied by a car with security guards, the singer’s staff informed this Monday that the King ended up taking a ride with the employees. “The support car was behind and he headed for the studio,” informed the king’s team.

On social networks, Internet users joked about the price of gasoline. Check out the video: