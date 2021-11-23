Video shows the moment when white student attacks a black teacher: ‘She is black and she is irritating me’ | world and science



Video shows white student attacking black teacher – Playback/Twitter

Published 11/22/2021 18:30 | Updated 11/22/2021 6:43 PM

A video shared on social media last Friday, the 19th, caused outrage by showing the moment when a white student attacks a black teacher and then calls her mother saying “she’s black and she’s pissing me off”. The case took place in a school in the city of Fort Worth, Texas, in the United States.

Video shows to #student hitting #teacher and throwing a phone towards her way, this happened at Castleberry High School in #FortWorth pic.twitter.com/De0MVKTgUJ — SmashDaTopic (@SmashDaTopic) November 19, 2021

The video shows the teenager standing up and slapping the teacher on the arm, who was using the phone. “No, no, no. You touched me. I didn’t touch you,” says the teacher. Then, the girl picks up the phone and says she’s going to call her mother, while screaming insults at the educator.

“I need you to come over here now. This teacher is about to get screwed if she doesn’t get out of my way,” the teenager says to her mother on the phone. After a pause, she continues, “Do you want to talk to her? Because she’s black and it’s pissing me off now.” After hearing the answer, the girl, visibly upset, throws the phone hard at the teacher and leaves the room slamming the door.

So far, no further details about the case have been released. It was not clear whether the teenager suffered any punishment, nor when the images are. In the comments, internet users were unhappy with the situation. “It hurts me deeply. I’ve seen this kind of behavior this year at school on several occasions and it’s hard to continue. This teacher is strong. I applaud her. I’m wondering how we can fix things. We need a plan and we need to act quickly,” said one person.

“As a teacher, I can say that this is reality. School principals are often so afraid of legal actions by parents that they advocate student misbehavior. In addition to imprisonment, there is not much else they are willing to do”, evaluated another internet user. “I wonder how this teacher is, after all this. Did the school take you in? Did they call the police to remove this girl? This situation is very serious”, worried another person.

“If it were a black student and a white teacher, the police would have arrived in the classroom in record time and would have approached or even shot the student in the blink of an eye. The student would have been surrendered for aggression and would later be tried as an adult. But we all know the end of this story here,” concluded a fourth person.