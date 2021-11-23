Vinicius Jr opens the game and says why he wasn’t surprised to be left out of Tite’s squad for the Brazilian team

In a radio interview SER notebook, Vinícius Jr. stated that he was not surprised with the absence of his name in the call-up due to the great competition in the offensive sector of the Brazilian team

Named by many as one of the best players in the world this season, Vinicius Jr. has been in the spotlight of the international press after stay out of the call of the Brazilian team for the last two commitments of 2021, against Colombia and Argentina.

The fact happened right after the attacker was the protagonist in the victory of the Real Madrid inside the Camp Nou in the derby in front of the Barcelona.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

You can follow Vinicius Jr.’s matches with the Real Madrid in Laliga with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Unlike those who expected some kind of revolt on the part of the player for being left out of the relationship made by coach Tite, what was seen was the maturity of the 21-year-old young man.

In a radio interview SER notebook, Vinícius Jr. stated that he was not surprised with the absence of his name in the call-up due to the great competition in the offensive sector of the Brazilian team.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“No, it doesn’t surprise me because there are many Brazilian players who are always on top. I’m very young and the players who are there have more experience”, said the striker, who also sent a clear message: even with all the competition, he will work to be at the World Cup in Qatar.

“I’ve done very well, I’m very happy with my two games and I want to be in the next world Cup”.

Vinicius Jr. was called up by Tite days later, when Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, was cut by injury.

Real Madrid face the sheriff this Wednesday (24), for the group stage of the Champions League. The merengue team returns to the field for the Spanish Championship on Sunday (28), at home, against the Seville, in match with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.