Visit to the grave will help Lara find Christian again









From December 1st, Christian (Cauã Reymond), who is now Renato, should be even closer to cross paths with Lara (Andréia Horta), his eternal love, in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. That’s because the protagonist will visit the tomb of his twin brother and find a bouquet of the cook’s favorite flowers.

Lara will still find a document and deduce that the alleged dead boyfriend was after his brother on the night of the crime, which is still true since it was that night that the two met and Renato ended up dead trying to help his twin.

Determined, the girl from Minas will decide to retrace the boy’s steps to reach her brother who was adopted and will start selling lunchboxes in front of the famous Engenhão stadium in the hope of finding her supposed brother-in-law.

“Um Lugar Ao Sol” is the telenovela shown at 9 pm on Rede Globo. The plot written by Lícia Manzo and directed by André Câmara and Maurício Farias premiered on November 8, replacing the rerun of “Império”.

MAIN NEWS:

The Farm 13: Dayane Mello Ball Another Game Strategy

MC Mirella leaves home not to meet Dynho and he doesn’t even know about the divorce

Farm 13: Aline will nominate three workers for the farm

The Farm: Sthe Matos loses 100,000 followers after controversy with Dynho

Nadja Pessoa threatens Liminha’s wife with a lawsuit: ‘He wants to use me’