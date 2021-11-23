Vitória loses from CRB and depends on ‘miracle’ to escape relegation

Vitória depended only on itself to leave the relegation zone and forward the permanence in Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals, but it didn’t show enough strength to rehabilitate itself in the championship. On Monday night (22), the red-black team lost to CRB by 3×1, at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió, and now depends on a “miracle” not to suffer the fall to the third division of national football.

The goals of the Alagoas team were scored by Renan Bressan (twice) and Pablo Dyego. On a dark night, goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo missed two goals. Fernando Neto signed a great goal for the rubro-negro and guaranteed a 1-1 draw until the break of the game. Despite having left behind in the marker, Vitória was better in the initial stage. The score was consolidated by the hosts in the second half, when the red-black showed no power to react.

The result kept Vitória sunk in the Z4. The team coached by Wagner Lopes is in 18th place and has 40 points, two less than Remo, the first team out of the sticking group, in 16th place. Now, the red and black doesn’t just depend on the result itself. To continue in the second division, it will be necessary to beat Vila Nova in the last round of the competition and hope for stumbling blocks from the club from Pará and from Londrina, which occupies the 17th position, with 41 points.

In the opposite situation, the CRB still has a chance to celebrate access. In 6th place, the team from Alagoas has 60 points, one less than Avaí, 4th place, and in the last round of the competition they visit Operário, at the Germano Krüger stadium, in Ponta Grossa, Paraná.

The game

Vitória was surprised before the first minute of the ball rolling. Renan Bressan signed the lightning goal after 48 seconds. He charged, the round passed by everyone and kissed the hammock. In the bid, the goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo hesitated and regretted the flaw: 1×0 for the CRB.

Despite the blow, Vitória did not let itself down. First, Fabinho’s kick stopped in Diogo Silva’s defense. In the sequence, the goalkeeper from Alagoas showed a good reflex by saving David’s close-range header.

On the third red-black attempt, it didn’t work for him. At 15 minutes, Fernando Neto advanced and, from outside the area, sent a bomb full of class. He hit the angle and tied the game: 1×1. A few minutes before the break, David even had a chance to expand. The attacker kicked hard and saw the ball pass close to the crossbar.

As in the first half, the CRB was once again fulminating at the beginning of the second. On minute three, Celsinho crossed and Renan Bressan, free, hit the grid. The vacility of the Lion’s defense was costly: 2×1 for the owners of the house.

Vitória tried to react with Fernando Neto. As in the initial stage, the red-black midfielder almost scored a great goal, but this time he missed the target. The red-black was not efficient to tie the game and, at 29 minutes, still saw the CRB score the third.

Diego Torres took a free kick, Lucas Arcanjo jumped and managed to make the save, but gave a rebound and Pablo Dyego determined the final score: 3-1. In additions, Leão still had one less player, because midfielder João Pedro was sent off after

farewell

Vitória ends its presentations in 2021 against Vila Nova. The rubro-negro receives the team from Goiás on Sunday (28), at 4 pm, in Barradão, for the dispute of the last round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals.

DATASHEET

CRB 3×1 Vitória – 37th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

CRB: Diogo Silva, Celsinho, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romão; Claudinei, Jean Patrick, Emerson Negueba (Reginaldo), Diego Torres (Jajá) and Renan Bressan (Wesley); Nicolas Bald (Pablo Dyego). Technician: Allan Aal.

Victory: Lucas Arcanjo, Raul Prata, Wallace, Thalisson Kelven and Roberto; João Pedro, Eduardo (Hitalo) and Fernando Neto (Eron); Fabinho (Alisson Santos), David (Bruno Oliveira) and Marcinho (Cedric). Technician: Wagner Lopes.

Stadium: King Pele

Goals: Renan Bressan, at 48 seconds, and Fernando Neto, at 15 minutes, of the 1st time; Renan Bressan, at 3 minutes, and Pablo Dyego, at 29, of the 2nd time.

Yellow card: Nicolas Careca and Gum; Eduardo and Marcinho

Red card: João Pedro

Public and Income: Undisclosed

Arbitration: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ), assisted by Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO).