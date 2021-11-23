Vivo opens 300 job openings with opportunities in Curitiba

New Year’s Eve and getting a job still on your 2021 goal list? This could be your chance! The telephone company Vivo has vacancies open for 300 professionals in the Information Technology (IT) and Data areas. The opportunities are to work in São Paulo (SP) and Curitiba (PR), in various positions, from junior to senior, including: architects, consultants, coordinators, specialists and managers.

Those selected will work in the areas of Systems Development, Testing (Quality Assurance), Projects (Scrum Master, Project Management Office and Functional), SAP, Big Data (Database and Dahs), Cyber ​​Security, Python, among others.

According to the company, as an inclusive brand that believes in the diversity of people, behavior and skills as a differential, Vivo seeks to attract candidates with a plurality of gender profiles, LGBTI+, Race, People with Disabilities and over 50 years.

Benefits

New employees will benefit from VIBE, the company’s flexible benefits program, which has an extensive list of benefits that can be adapted to the needs of each one, such as meal vouchers and transportation; health and dental plan and Gym Pass for gyms. In addition, the company offers other differentials such as a language program; birthday day off; smartphone with unlimited voice and data plan

Those interested in competing for one of the vacancies must register at Vivo’s Tech Talent Bank