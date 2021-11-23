Vladimir Brichta reveals what it’s like to act opposite his daughter on TV

Vladimir Brichta is one of the protagonists of the next unpublished soap opera of Globo’s 7th, “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!”. And one of the great happinesses that the work provided to the actor is the opportunity to act opposite his daughter, Agnes Brichta.

In Mauro Wilson’s plot, Vladimir plays a former Flamengo player, Neném. He lives with his mother, Nedda (Elizabeth Savala), his two ex-wives, Jandira (Michele Machado) and Betina (Carol Garcia), and their two daughters, Martina (Agnes Brichta) and Bianca (Sara Vidal).

In an interview with the program “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes”, Brichta spoke about the experience of acting opposite Agnes — who is in her first work on the small screen and was lucky to be on stage with her father.

“It was a surprise when the casting producer spoke [que queria chamar a Agnes para a novela]. I thought it was great! It worked, she took the test and entered. It’s a huge pride. Several chips will drop over time. Very beautiful to see how she looked on the first day and how she ended up a year later,” said Vladimir.

“I enjoyed it a lot. It was great working with her! Agnes is very dedicated,” added the actor.

Agnes Brichta sends a message to her father, Vladimir Brichta, at the “Encounter” Image: Playback/Globoplay

Taking advantage of the opportunity, Fátima Bernardes invited Agnes Brichta to send a surprise message to her father and talk about the chance to work with him on TV.

“It was a year of intense work, in which I had exchange experiences with this actor. He’s the artist I’ve watched the most in my life, for sure. He’s very funny, very available and very generous. It’s a class. To see you acting so closely, Dad. It’s an honor,” said Agnes.