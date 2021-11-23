Watch, from various angles, how the first landing of a giant Airbus A340 in Antarctica was





After traveling 2,500 nautical miles (4,300 kilometers) in just over five hours from Cape Town, Hi Fly’s A340-313 with registration number 9H-SOL made history by becoming the first aircraft of that four-engine Airbus family to land. in Antarctica.

As detailed by the company, this aircraft will be used this season to transport a small number of tourists to the frozen continent, along with scientists and essential cargo.

The company celebrated the feat in several ways, one of them being the sharing of the travel diary, written by the company’s owner and pilot Carlos Mirpuri (which you can read below). And if a picture is worth a thousand words, let alone a high-resolution video showing every angle of this historic journey.

The video is available below (wait for loading).





the commander’s diary

Hi Fly 801/802 – November 2, 2021

The crew was assembled and left the Cape Town hotel at 5 am local time. The transfer took 30 minutes to the airport. The paperwork took another 30 minutes and we arrived on the plane at 6 am, two hours before the scheduled departure time.

Engineers and ground operations personnel had left the hotel an hour earlier, so by the time we got to the plane, refueling was complete and the cargo was being loaded. We were expecting 23 passengers, all customer employees, and as this was the first flight of the season, most of the ground support equipment we would need on the WFR (Wolf’s Fang Runway, Antarctica) was in our cargo hold. The sole purpose of the first two outings is to establish the operation in Antarctica, before summer 2021/2022.

The 2,500 nautical miles between the CPT and the WFR would take us 5h10m on the way and 5h20m on the return. As this was the first flight, with limited ground support, we planned a 3 hour stop at the WFR. It would be a long day for the crew, but the thrill of participating in such a unique event was above all else.

As always, we start with a briefing on arrival on the plane. This is not just another flight, there are specifics related to this very remote operation that we were going to carry out, the hostile environment we would face and the need to ensure that there was adequate protective clothing on board.

While cabin checks and catering were being carried out, my crew and I inspected the plane, checked its systems, loaded the route into the navigation computers, and reported on the details of our departure.

Passengers arrived 20 minutes before their scheduled departure time. It was exactly 8 am local time when we left the gate. Punctuality always. This is the motto of Hi Fly.

We lined up on runway 01, but had to stop for a moment before taking off; I detected intense bird activity on the track and asked the tower to rotate the truck in charge of driving them away, in the end they got out of the way. The last thing you want is for a bird to damage the engine on any given flight. At 8:19 am we were finally on the air. A beautiful morning in Cape Town and magnificent views.

There is no fuel in the WFR. We carry 77 tonnes of fuel in South Africa. The 9H-SOL is an A340-313HGW (High Gross Weight) with a maximum takeoff weight of 275 tonnes. It is a robust, comfortable and safe aircraft, it performs well in this environment. Its 4-engine redundancy and long range make it the ideal aircraft for this type of mission.





The route to the WFR was almost direct, after compliance with the instrument exit procedure permit issued by Cape Town’s air traffic control. We were soon handed over to FIR Oceânica Johannesburg via CPDLC / ADS, thus avoiding the exhausting and noisy long-range HF communication that dated back to the 1950s. Digital communication is the norm today in most air navigation regions. We lost data link connection just 250 miles before WFR. But, about 180 miles from the destination, we managed to reach Wolf’s Fang by VHF. It’s not air traffic control, just a person who has a portable radio that watches the runway. And, in fact, they take very good care of your condition.

To the south, we return to polar navigation techniques, using the true heading as a reference.

A chart is also used to ensure that we don’t go off course. During the route we received via ACARS (another digital communication system), frequent weather reports from the WFR that are transmitted to us through our operations in Lisbon.

WFR personnel have an Iridium satellite phone, the only means of communication in that part of the world. Meteorologists do a great job and we only hit Antarctica when the weather met our needs. But one thing for sure is that when flying to the end of the world, you often need to make sure the real time matches the forecast.

The weather looked great and as we neared our descent we should also be getting runway friction reports. This is measured with a properly equipped car, which travels the entire length of the track taking measurements every 500 meters. The friction was also all above what we considered to be minimum, so we started the descent.

Carrying fuel to cover both routes means that we would be landing with a maximum weight of 190 tonnes. If we add the fact that we operate from an airfield carved out of blue glacial ice, it’s easy to understand that the first landing of an Airbus A340 at that location attracted a lot of attention and anxiety. But in the main office, we were sure that we had done our homework well.

Our operations department carried out several months of preparation for this flight and the success of our first landing is proof of a job well done.

There was even a visit to the WFR, on a commercial plane carrying scientists, two days before our flight, by Captain Antonios Efthymiou.

The blue ice rink is tough. It can support a heavy plane in it. Its depth is 1.4 km of free air ice. Most importantly, the colder the better. The grooves are carved along the track with special equipment and, after cleaning and sculpting, an adequate braking coefficient is obtained; with the runway being 3,000 meters long, landing and stopping such a heavy A340 at that aerodrome would not be a problem. At least not on paper, as an A340 has never landed on blue ice before.

The reflection is tremendous and proper glasses help to adjust your eyes between external vision and instrumentation. The pilot who is not in command has an important role in making the usual warnings, in addition to additional ones, especially in the last stages of the approach.

It’s not easy to see the runway, but at some point we have to see it, as in the WFR there is absolutely no navigation aid and at around 20 miles we should be in eye contact.

We finally got a glimpse of the runway alignment and started setting up ahead of time, selecting the flaps and landing gear to be fully stabilized 10 miles ahead of the runway. There is also no visual guide for the slope, and the mix of the track with the surrounding terrain and the vast white desert that surrounds it makes judging altitude challenging, to say the least.

Cold weather altimeters also suffer from temperature errors and need adjustment. All of this was taken into account. We made a smooth approach and the plane worked exactly as expected. When we reached taxi speed, I could hear a round of applause in the cab. We were happy. After all, we were writing history.

The downtime was much less than the expected 3 hours. Our flight and ground operations did a perfect job, as did our engineers. A real winning team. Equipped for the extreme cold, we ventured outside, greeted people, saw details and corners of the track for greater confidence in the system in place. Everything looks fine for launching repeatable operations to and from Antarctica.

The takeoff was uneventful, as well as the return flight. The customer was happy, we were happy. All the objectives of this first flight were fulfilled. The event was recorded by our reporter Marc Bow.