Water crisis could cost 140 billion reais, say experts | Brazil

The actions taken this year to combat the water crisis and the contracting of thermoelectric plants provided for in the provisional measure for privatization of Eletrobras could encumber the electricity sector in R$ 140 billion in up to 30 years, according to estimates by the Clima e Sociedade Institute (iCS ), from the Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute (Idec) and from the Environment and Water Resources Institute (Iema).

In 2021, Brazil faced the worst drought in 91 years, which affected the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants and led to the activation of thermal power plants. The cost calculated by the institutions includes the loan of R$ 10 billion to R$ 15 billion that is being discussed for the distributors, in order to avoid that the transfers to consumers in the next tariff adjustments are too high.

The estimate also considers the BRL 39 billion from the auction held in October for simplified contracting of thermal plants until 2025, in order to help recover the reservoirs.

Of the total amount, more than half should be directed to contracting 8 gigawatts (GW) of capacity for small hydroelectric and gas-fired thermal power stations, as provided for in Provisional Measure 1031/2021, which authorizes the capitalization and consequent privatization of Eletrobras. The text was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in July, after passing through Congress this year.

Estimates by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) show that the expenses with contracting the plants foreseen in the MP will reach R$ 78.3 billion, since the thermal plants will be installed in regions that do not produce gas, which will require the construction of gas pipelines.

O Value he contacted the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which until the conclusion of this edition did not comment on the estimates.

In addition to costs, experts point out that the sector may have a strong increase in carbon emissions. If they operate at 80% of their capacity, the thermal plants provided for in the Eletrobras MP will lead the country to emit 20 million more tons of carbon per year. “It’s an increase of 37.4% in the sector’s emissions in 2019”, compares the coordinator of Projects at Iema, Ricardo Baitelo.

Even though the thermal plants contracted from the Eletrobras PM operate at 70% capacity, the increase in emissions is still high, estimated at over 17.5 million tons of carbon per year.

“The water crisis is not over and we are going to face difficult years because the government continues with the same solutions, denying the fight against climate change. We are not prioritizing cheap and non-polluting energy to put fossil emissions at the front of the line”, points out iCS Energy consultant Amanda Ohara, responsible for calculating cost estimates.