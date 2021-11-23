week starts with firm prices for the arroba in all livestock markets in the country • Portal DBO

Livestock prices remain firm in livestock markets, inform consultants who monitor the livestock sector on a daily basis.

“In general, the scarcity of live meat/beef is what promotes the rise of wholesale married carcasses”, say the consulting analysts, who add: “the challenge now is to make the matching carcass break the R$ 20/kg in São Paulo, as the internal demand is more reluctant to accept higher values”.

In the evaluation of Agrifatto, breaking this level only with the domestic market “will make room for more high-quality cattle.”

According to what Scot Consultoria learned this Monday (11/21), the price of live cattle in the São Paulo market had a daily increase of R$2/@, reaching R$312/@ (gross and forward price).

“There are, however, closed values ​​above this reference, depending on the trading conditions”, notes Scot.

Still in the squares of São Paulo, the price of the fat heifer registered an appreciation of R$ 1/@ on this first day of the week, and is now worth R$ 298/@ (gross and forward value).

In turn, in the region of São Paulo, the fat cow was stable this Monday, at R$298/@ (gross and forward value).

Over the past week, the price of fat cattle has risen by R$12/@, for fat cows by R$10/@ and for fat heifers by R$11/@.

According to Agrifatto, supply remains scarce in the physical live cattle market, which keeps the slaughter schedules shortened.

“This reduction in the volume of animals ready for slaughter was reflected in another high week, with business at R$ 320/@ becoming increasingly common in São Paulo”, reports the consultancy.

On the B3 stock exchange, the live cattle futures contract maturing in NOV/21 ended Friday in appreciation, quoted at R$317.15/@, up 1% in the daily comparison.

According to a survey carried out by IHS Markit, a good part of the Brazilian slaughterhouses chose not to “open a price” (for the purchase of finished animals) this Monday, giving preference to evaluating stocks of meat before returning to the market.

“However, despite the low occurrence of deals, it was still possible to see some more positive adjustments in the prices of arroba in some places in the country”, informs the IHS.

According to the consultancy, the Brazilian meatpacking industries are starting to pace the rhythm of their purchases of live cattle, with an eye on the behavior of meat consumption in the domestic market.

The strategy is to try to transfer the recent increases in production costs (due to the rapid rise in prices for live cattle) to the final end of the meat chain.

“In the accumulated result for November, the price paid for live cattle rose by more than 20% in some places, while the price of wholesale beef accumulated an increase of around 18%”, compares to IHS.

The sector fears that the constant increases in beef will affect the flow of production in this second half of the month, when, theoretically, the purchasing power of the population weakens, due to the greater distance between workers receiving wages.

“It is noteworthy that the absence of China in the import market still limits the pace of cattle purchases”, says the IHS.

Inside the gates, cattle raisers no longer have large offers of ready-made herds, informs the consultancy.

“A large part of the confined batches has already been delivered, as retaining animals in the trough would cause losses, both due to the high feed prices and the scarcity in the market of ingredients that make up the bovine diet”, reports the IHS.

Once at the slaughter point, the consultancy continues, soon the cattleman has to take this animal out of the trough.

“Those who still have remaining lots continue to bargain higher prices in order to reduce losses generated by the drops in the prices of the arroba between the months of September and October”, say IHS analysts.

Lots that are in the pasture will be available at the end of the first quarter of 2022, adds the consultancy.

In wholesale, the prices of the main beef cuts opened the week firm.

The pace of sales of beef in the domestic market is still consistent, while the supply remains quite restricted, assesses the IHS.

“This has supported the firmness of meat prices, as distributors and retailers continue to carry out replacements after the tightening of their inventories the week before, when there was a long holiday”, emphasizes the consultancy.

The slower pace of cattle slaughter and the scarcity of finished animals should keep Brazilian beef production regulated to demand, assesses the IHS.

Maximum quotes for this Monday, November 20, according to IHS Markit data:

SP-Northwest:

cattle at R$ 315/@ (deadline)

cow at R$296/@ (deadline)

MS-Gold:

cattle at R$310/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 286/@ (on demand)

MS-C.Large:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 288/@ (deadline)

MS-Three Lagoons:

cattle at R$ 300/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

MT-Caceres:

cattle at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 281/@ (deadline)

MT-Tangará:

cattle at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 282/@ (deadline)

MT-B. Herons:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 280/@ (deadline)

MT-Cuiabá:

cattle at R$294/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 279/@ (in cash)

MT-Colider:

cattle at R$296/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 279/@ (in cash)

GO-Goiania:

cattle at R$ 300/@ (deadline)

cow BRL 286/@ (deadline)

GO-South:

cattle at R$ 300/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 283/@ (deadline)

PR-Maringá:

cattle at R$305/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 286/@ (on demand)

MG-Triangle:

cattle at R$ 315/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 291/@ (deadline)

MG-BH:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

BA-F. Santana:

cattle at R$291/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 281/@ (on demand)

RS-Porto Alegre:

cattle at R$ 309/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 291/@ (on demand)

RS-Border:

cattle at R$ 309/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 291/@ (on demand)

PA-Maraba:

cattle at R$ 288/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

PA-Redemption:

cattle at BRL 291/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

PA-Paragominas:

cattle at R$ 288/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 278/@ (deadline)

TO-Araguaine:

cattle at BRL 291/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 276/@ (deadline)

TO-Grupi:

cattle at R$ 286/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 271/@ (on demand)

RO-Cacoal:

cattle at R$ 279/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 266/@ (on demand)

RJ-Fields:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 276/@ (deadline)

MA-Açailândia:

cattle at R$276/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 256/@ (on demand)