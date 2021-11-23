what can you buy with the Mega da Virada prize?

Photo: Disclosure

With the prize, the winner will be able to buy 58 luxury yachts of the Atlantis 51 model, from Azimut

Starting 2022 with a good amount of money in the bank account is the dream of many. Now imagine if it’s a hefty sum of BRL 350 million? This is the Mega-Sena da Virada prize, which has its bets open.

The value is so high that it is even difficult to think about what to do and how to manage it. Buying real estate? Invest? Travel? Buy a car? All of this, according to economist Eduardo Araújo, is more than possible.

To give you an idea, with R$ 350 million in the account, it is possible to buy 5,883 thousand popular cars, valued at R$ 60 thousand.

In the case of real estate, the amount allows the winner to buy nothing less than 438 apartments in Vitória, valued at R$ 800 thousand.

If the new millionaire wants luxury, he can also buy up to 156 apartments in the largest building in Espírito Santo, valued at more than BRL 2.5 million.

What else can be bought with the BRL 350 million prize?

58 LUXURY YACHT

Have you ever thought about gathering your best friends and enjoying several weekends at sea on a luxury yacht?

According to Forbes, the newest luxury yacht in Brazil, the Atlantis 51, by Azimut, costs from R$ 6.3 million.

The winner of this year’s jackpot will be able to purchase around 58 yachts for this amount.

The buyer will pay around 348 million reais and there will still be an amount left over for other expenses.

TRAVEL TO DISNEY

The dream of going to the magical world of Walt Disney World is not just a dream of children and with the Mega da Virada award, the winner can go there 9,000 times.

According to a price comparison company for tourist services, a full 15-day tour, for two people, costs around R$33 thousand.

SIX DAYS OF EXCLUSIVE ROCK IN RIO

Music lovers will be able to fulfill their dream of going to the biggest musical event in the world: Rock In Rio.

The millionaire can even close the festival just for himself and his best friends. The ticket is worth R$ 545 and for each day of the event, 100,000 people can attend the event.

In this way, R$327 million would be spent and there would still be a few more million to spend there.

See ways to invest the BRL 350 million

With a jackpot that can reach R$ 350 million, the Mega of the Turn will have, this year, the biggest prize in its history. Betting has already started at lottery outlets and also on the Caixa Econômica website.

While some gamblers are thinking about using the prize to make their dreams come true, others don’t even know what to do with millions in their account. After all, managing that much money requires great care.

In an interview with Folha Vitória online newspaper, Edvaldo José da Silva Júnior, who is a financial planner, gave tips on how to make the best use of the jackpot,

“The first step is to invest in financial education so as not to spend this money uncontrollably. This will make the owner of the property able to enjoy the money for the rest of his life, and even pass it on to his heirs,” he said.

According to the expert, there are several ways to invest the money, including the famous savings account, Tesouro Direto, real estate and even the Stock Exchange.

“If the winner does not want to spend time evaluating the best investment possibilities and just wants to make sure that it will be giving a satisfactory return, the best option is the Treasury Selic. Currently, the winner would have a yield of 0.53% per month on the amount invested. In other words: 1.87 million monthly income”, explained Edvaldo.

See more tips on how to invest

SAVINGS ACCOUNT

If the winner invests in the savings account, the amount per month would yield 1.54 million. However, it is worth remembering that savings can hardly have an income above inflation. Therefore, between savings and the Selic Treasury, the best path is via the Selic Treasury.

INVEST IN REAL ESTATE

According to the financial planner, the prize winner may have an even better return than the Treasury, but of course, increasing the investment risk a little.

One option would be to invest in real estate, but not through the conventional method, where it brings a lot of risks and demands a gigantic real estate knowledge.

“The best option would be via an investment instrument called ‘Real estate funds’, through which the investor can buy shares in the best properties across the country, have the best companies as tenants, have no headache to take care of the properties and the entire investment can be made on a computer screen or cell phone. It is only necessary to know the investment, which is not a monster. Thus, this amount invested in real estate funds would currently yield the owner of the award an average monthly amount of 2.45 million per month,” he advised.

For a better view, below is a graph showing how much this premium would yield in the investments mentioned above:

