What is this, Michael? Flamengo joins the attacker’s graces and ‘scares’ on the web – Flamengo

New darling of the rubro-negra fans, the shirt 19 innovated in style and managed to become even more ‘ugly’, continuing with the joke that has already taken over the cast

Forward Michael had a real turnaround at Flamengo. Before criticized, the player became the team’s top scorer at Brasileirão and has been one of the great hopes for the final of the Libertadores, next Saturday (27), against Palmeiras. In the midst of this, the athlete continues to wind up the ‘review’ about his appearance, and this time, even the club’s official profile participated.

After Michael launched the catchphrase “when I’m ugly, forget it”, the meme took over social media and, this afternoon, came back to the fore in a photo from training. In the image, the player appears with a new hairstyle. In the subtitle, just one “Forgets”, for the publication to go viral among fans.

SEE REACTIONS:

good micha, i’m enjoying seeing pic.twitter.com/dENrWqGzo5 — Column of Fla | Flamengo (@ColunadoFla) November 23, 2021

Aleuiaaa he’s horrible, thank goodness it’s like this Saturday Michael

As far as I’m concerned, he doesn’t take a shower until Saturday, which will get uglier — 𝗹𝘂𝗶𝘇𝗮ᶜʳᶠ 🇺🇾 (@_euluizacrf) November 22, 2021

It’s hard to scare the kids, amen 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/umVENj6Psx — h (@galvfh) November 23, 2021

Glory to God the man is too ugly — Daniel (@guedesscrf) November 22, 2021

My God, he’s incredibly creepy!! May it be like this on the 27th, have you ever thought if he arrives handsome in the final? — CRF 🇧🇷 | RMCF 🏳️ (@Jadson__Crf) November 22, 2021

If the appearance is not the best, the football of Michael seems to delight more and more the crimson-blacks. In the season, he has already hit the net 18 times – he is third in the team’s artillery ranking, alongside Pedro – and has conceded ten assists. Ahead of the short one, are only Gabigol (32) and Bruno Henrique (20).

It is worth remembering that there is a possibility that Micha will start the Libertadores final as a starter. That’s because midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta has not yet recovered 100% from the muscle injury in his right thigh. However, before facing Palmeiras, Fla goes to the field this Tuesday (23), when they face Grêmio, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão. The ball at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena do Grêmio.