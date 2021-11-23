What princesses! Nanda Costa publishes photo of the twins wearing a crown | celebrities



Kim and Tiê, twins of Nanda Costa and Lan Lahn – instagram reproduction

Kim and Tiê, twins of Nanda Costa and Lan Lahninstagram reproduction

Published 11/22/2021 20:17

Rio-Nanda Costa blew up the cute meter when sharing a photo of the twins, one month old, wearing a crown on Instagram this Monday. The babies are the result of the actress’ relationship with percussionist Lan Lahn.

First, she melted for Tiê. “‘Mummy’s ‘Fofoletie”,” she wrote. Some famous people reacted to the image: “That’s beautiful,” said Beth Goulart. “Oh my God, it’s very gossip”, commented Letícia Spiller. “Oh, how beautiful”, praised Cissa Guimarães. “Too cute,” said Maria Flor.

Next, Nanda posted a photo of Kim with the accessory. “Kim Quenn,” she joked in the caption. Netizens praised the baby. “How beautiful,” posted one. “Another little doll,” emphasized another. “A princess,” stated a third.

This Saturday, the actress shared on her Instagram an emotional account about her birth. The actress celebrated the birth of the girls, but also recalled complications experienced in the final stretch of pregnancy. “Yesterday it was a month since we were born! Without a doubt it’s the most challenging and intense time of my life. I had a peaceful pregnancy, I’ve never felt so good in my life. But suddenly my blood pressure went up, my kidneys started to stop. and, at 35 weeks and 3 days of pregnancy, we need to anticipate the delivery. Pre-eclampsia! My obstetrician @draflaviatarabini was precise, surgical and, thank God, saved my life!”, wrote the actress.