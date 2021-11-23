What princesses! Nanda Costa publishes photo of the twins wearing a crown | celebrities

Kim and Tiê, twins of Nanda Costa and Lan Lahninstagram reproduction
Published 11/22/2021 20:17
Rio-Nanda Costa blew up the cute meter when sharing a photo of the twins, one month old, wearing a crown on Instagram this Monday. The babies are the result of the actress’ relationship with percussionist Lan Lahn.
First, she melted for Tiê. “‘Mummy’s ‘Fofoletie”,” she wrote. Some famous people reacted to the image: “That’s beautiful,” said Beth Goulart. “Oh my God, it’s very gossip”, commented Letícia Spiller. “Oh, how beautiful”, praised Cissa Guimarães. “Too cute,” said Maria Flor.
Next, Nanda posted a photo of Kim with the accessory. “Kim Quenn,” she joked in the caption. Netizens praised the baby. “How beautiful,” posted one. “Another little doll,” emphasized another. “A princess,” stated a third.