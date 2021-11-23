What we know so far about gallery drop at Joinville’s Christmas event

This Monday night, 22nd, a gallery gave way and a group of people accompanying the opening of the Christmas program in Joinville fell into the Cachoeira river. The accident happened on Albano Schulz Street.

According to the Joinville Volunteer Fire Department, the accident left 20 victims. A child was taken to hospital in serious condition. At the children’s hospital, 11 children were treated with mild abrasions. All are fine, as reported by the hospital.

Ten adults were also referred to the hospital for medical care. The injuries were mainly caused by the debris from the gallery.

Firefighters are using a boat to search the Cachoeira River. The measure is security. The Military Police is also on site. The Kennel is helping with the searches. The newspaper report The Joinville Municipality is on site tracking.

Christian Lima de Brito, 46, told the story that he was following the opening of the Christmas program with his wife and two children. Suddenly the structure collapsed and there was no time to go back.

Promoted by the City of Joinville, the opening of the Cultural Christmas began at 19:45.

Civil defense

At the site, the Civil Defense of Joinville did not give many details about the occurrence. At first, there is no risk of more galleries collapsing. The teams are inspecting the place.

The traffic must also not be changed and should be half lane at first. More information should be passed on at a press conference, according to Civil Defense.

Check the moment of the fall:

