WhatsApp wins shopping cart; see how it works

WhatsApp launched yet another commercial tool: the “product message”. In order to maintain the entire purchase process on its platform, the function is an interactive message that allows you to send the consumer, within the chat window, a photo and text of a product, accompanied by a button to see more details.

The message has two variations, with a specific product (single-product message) or a group of up to 30 items (multi-product message). From the conversation, you can create a shopping cart within WhatsApp and send the purchase request — no extra costs are charged for using the functionality.

Payment, however, is still not carried out on WhastApp, which has external links in the form of messages to direct the user to the bank or payment platform.

(Source: Mobile Time/Playback)Source: Mobile Time

To send the product message, you need to be part of a conversation — you can’t send them as notifications. In addition, the shopping cart is unique per user and device, which means that a cart opened on the mobile phone will not appear on WhatsApp Web.

Once sent to the consumer, shopping carts do not expire and, in cases of changes to a product or price changes, the user is informed that the order has been updated.

Central Bank Authorization

The Central Bank still needs authorization to allow payments for commercial transactions on WhatsApp between retailers and consumers. For now, the payment feature is limited to individuals with a maximum value of R$500. The payment option is expected to be integrated into the shopping experience with interactive messages.