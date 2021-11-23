WHO Director says the world is entering the fourth wave of covid-19

The world is entering a fourth wave of the new coronavirus pandemic. The assessment was made by the assistant director-general for access to medicines and pharmaceuticals at the World Health Organization (WHO), Brazilian Mariângela Simão. She addressed the situation of the pandemic at a conference at the opening of the Brazilian Congress of Epidemiology.

“We are seeing a resurgence of covid-19 cases in Europe. In the last 24 hours, we had more than 440,000 new confirmed cases. That’s what there is underreporting on several continents. The world is entering a fourth wave, but the regions have had a different behavior in relation to the pandemic”, declared Mariângela Simão.

According to her, the virus continues to evolve with more transmissible variants. But due to vaccination, there was a dissociation between cases and deaths, as vaccination reduced the number of deaths resulting from covid-19. She recalled that immunization reduces hospitalizations but does not interrupt transmission.

The director assessed that the new peaks in Europe are due to the opening and relaxation of distancing measures in the summer, in addition to the inconsistent use of prevention measures in countries and regions.

“The increase in vaccination coverage does not influence personal hygiene, but it is associated with a decrease in the use of masks and social distance. In addition, there is misinformation, contradictory messages that are responsible for killing people”, pointed out the assistant director general of WHO.

A serious problem, he added, is the inequality in access to vaccines in the world. “More than 7.5 billion doses were applied. In low-income countries, less than 5% of people are on at least one dose. One of the factors was the fact that the producers have made bilateral agreements with high-income countries and are not favoring vaccines for low-income countries”, he analyzed.

Another obstacle is the concentration in a few countries that dominate technologies used for the production of vaccines, such as the use of messenger RNA, as in the case of the immunizing agent from Pfizer-BioNTech.

Mariângela Simão believes that the future of the pandemic depends on a series of factors. The first is population immunity resulting from vaccination and natural immunization. The second is access to medication. The third is how the worry variants will behave and how transmissible they will be.

The fourth is the adoption of social public health measures and the population’s adherence to these policies. “Where public health measures are used inconsistently, outbreaks will continue to occur in susceptible populations,” he projected.

The WHO director argued that in addition to prevention measures, it is necessary to ensure equity in access to vaccines, therapies and testing. “It’s vaccines, but not just vaccines”, he summed up.

Americas and Brazil

Assessing the situation in the Americas and Brazil, Mariângela Simão stated that the Americas have had a behavior of continued community transmission, with repeated waves.

As for Brazil, she assessed that the vaccination program is going well. But, based on the situation in Europe, she was afraid of the future of the pandemic in Brazil due to the ongoing discussions about carnival.

“It worries me when I see the discussion about Carnival in Brazil. It is an extremely favorable condition for increasing community transmission. We need to plan actions for 2022″, he warned.

Congress

The Brazilian Congress of Epidemiology began this Monday (22) and will continue until Friday (26). The event is promoted by the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco) and will feature several lectures, debates and presentations of scientific papers. More information at https://zandaeventos.com.br/epi/index.php.