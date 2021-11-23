WHO director warns that we are entering a fourth wave

At this moment, the world is entering a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the assessment of the assistant director general for access to medicines and pharmaceuticals at the World Health Organization (WHO), Brazilian Mariângela Simão.

“We are seeing a resurgence of covid-19 cases in Europe. In the last 24 hours, we had more than 440 thousand new confirmed cases. That’s what there is underreporting on several continents. The world is entering a fourth wave, but the regions have had a different behavior in relation to the pandemic”, explained Mariângela Simão.

According to her, the virus continues to evolve with more transmissible variants, but with vaccination there was a dissociation between cases and deaths, because vaccination has reduced deaths resulting from Covid-19. She recalled that immunization reduces hospitalizations but does not interrupt transmission.

With this, the director assessed that the new peaks in Europe are due to the opening and relaxation of distancing measures in the summer, with the inconsistent use of prevention measures in countries and regions.

“The increase in vaccination coverage does not influence personal hygiene, but it is associated with a decrease in the use of masks and social distance. In addition, there is misinformation, contradictory messages that are responsible for killing people”, pointed out the general director.

A serious problem is the inequality in access to vaccines around the world. “More than 7.5 billion doses were applied. In low-income countries, there are less than 5% of people on at least one dose. One of the factors was the fact that the producers have made bilateral agreements with high-income countries and are not favoring vaccines for low-income countries”, he analyzed.

In addition, Mariângela Simão considered that the future of the pandemic depends on a series of factors:

The first is population immunity, resulting from vaccination and natural immunization;

The second is access to medication;

The third is how the worry variants will behave and how transmissible they will be;

The fourth is the adoption of social public health measures and the population’s adherence to these policies.

The WHO director defended that, in addition to prevention measures, it is necessary to ensure equity in access to vaccines, therapies and tests: “It’s vaccines, but not just vaccines.”

As for Brazil, she assessed that the vaccination program is going well. On the other hand, given the situation in Europe, the fear about the future of the pandemic in Brazil due to the ongoing discussions about Carnival is still valid. “It worries me when I see the discussion about Carnival in Brazil. It is an extremely favorable condition for increasing community transmission. We need to plan actions for 2022”, he concluded.

