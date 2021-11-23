Who is Zhang Gaoli, the Chinese leader accused by the tennis player

Beijing, 23 Nov 2021 (AFP) – Austere and shy-looking, Zhang Gaoli was one of the most discreet leaders of the Chinese Communist regime. But, at 75, the former deputy prime minister finds himself at the center of a sex scandal with worldwide repercussions.

Deputy prime minister between 2013 and 2018, he was accused in early November by tennis champion Peng Shuai of forcing her into sexual intercourse three years ago. A complaint quickly censored by Chinese social media.

The tennis world was concerned about the fate of the tennis player, who was missing for three weeks, but Zhang Gaoli showed no signs of life, not even to deny the accusations.

Today (23), Chinese authorities said the case is being “maliciously” exaggerated. “I think some people should stop deliberately and maliciously exaggerating, stop politicizing the issue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Born in November 1946 in Jinjiang, Fujian Province, he was for five years a member of the elite of the Chinese regime: the standing committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party, which has seven members, including President Xi Jinping.

Last in the hierarchy of this body, where he was responsible for overseeing large infrastructures, he was considered the seventh in the country’s command line.

For five years “Zhang Gaoli kept a low profile,” according to political scientist Willy Lam of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “He was in no way distinguished and his name was not associated with any particular achievement.”

Before leaving power in 2018, he led a working group in preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will start in February.

In this role, in June 2016 he received in Beijing the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomoas Bach, the same one who spoke via videoconference on Sunday with Peng Shuai, who told him that everything was fine.

Zhang Gaoli is considered close to Prime Minister Li Keqiang and, above all, to former President Jiang Zemin (1993-2003) who, despite his 95 years, maintains influence in the spheres of power as leader of the well-known faction of the Group of Shanghai.

“He was able to rise through the ranks thanks to the support of powerful leaders,” Lam told AFP.

The outbreak of scandal just days before the opening of a large meeting of the CCP Central Committee led some to assume that Zhang was the collateral victim of a dispute between Xi and his predecessor Jiang Zemin.

At the meeting, Xi Jinping passed a resolution on the party’s 100-year history praising its management and downplaying Jiang Zemin’s contributions.

It is “possible” that Xi Jinping “has sought to issue a warning to the Shanghai Group” by attacking one of its members shortly before the meeting, according to Willy Lam.

Although his achievements are discreet, Zhang Gaoli has so far not been involved in financial affairs like many other Chinese officials linked to big business.

A graduate in economics, Zhang has spent much of his career in a state-owned oil company in the wealthy province of Canton (south).

There he began his political ascent, first as deputy governor of the province (1988) and later as the party’s number one in the emerging city of Shenzhen, on the doorstep of Hong Kong. Then it took over the province of Shandong (east) and later Tianjin (north).

In the message attributed to her, Peng Shuai claims that she had a first intimate relationship with Zhang Gaoli, 40 years her senior, in Tianjin around 2011.

When he had already left power seven years later, he would have forced her to sleep with him in his house after a tennis match.

The player guarantees that Zhang’s wife was aware.

In her message, Peng Shuai evoked feelings for Zhang Gaoli and berated him for having dragged her into a clandestine and toxic love affair, imposing an uncomfortable relationship with his wife.

“He was always afraid that I would hide a tape recorder,” he wrote. “Are you going to deny it or you are going to attack me.”

According to that message, the retired politician and the player remained lovers until a few days before the scandal broke out.