WHO predicts 700,000 more deaths from Covid-19 in Europe by March

The regional delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could cause another 700,000 deaths in Europe alone, by March 2022, if the current trend continues. The cumulative number of deaths is expected to increase from 1.5 to 2 million.

WHO projections suggest that 25 countries in the European region that the organization of the United Nations system assesses – comprising 53 States from Europe and Central Asia – are at risk of recording a shortage of hospital beds and 49 will, by March, have a situation great or extreme burden of intensive care services.

“To live with this virus and continue with our daily lives, we need to go beyond the vaccine. This means receiving standard doses [da vacina] and reinforcement, if necessary, but also incorporating preventive measures into our routines”, said the regional director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, in a statement released this Tuesday.

Among the measures, Kluge points out the use of personal protective masks in closed spaces, hand hygiene, ventilation of spaces, maintenance of physical distance or the habit of covering the mouth with the forearm when coughing.

These gestures help to “avoid unnecessary tragedies and loss of life”, as well as limiting disruption in society, highlighted the director of WHO Europe.

The organization also defends the combination of these measures with public health interventions, such as the implementation of the covid-19 certificate (a document that proves that the person was vaccinated or tested negative in the previous 48 hours), the isolation of those who have symptoms , conducting screening tests and applying quarantines.

The European region remains very vulnerable to the pandemic, highlights the WHO.

Latest pandemic figures in Europe worry WHO

Last week, the number of daily deaths doubled, to 4,200, and the number of fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic has surpassed 1.5 million people, this figure, according to current projections, rising to 2.2 millions by spring.

According to the Institute of Health Assessment and Indicators, responsible for providing data to the WHO, covid-19 is currently the leading cause of death in the European region.

The rapid transmission of the new coronavirus is due, according to the organization, to several factors: the dominance of the Delta variant (the most contagious and dangerous strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus), the lifting of restrictions in all countries, the drop in temperatures and the consequent increase in meetings in closed spaces and the large number of people who have not yet been vaccinated.

More than 1,000 million doses have been administered on the continent, where 53.5% of the total population has completed the vaccination schedule, but the number implies large differences between countries: while some exceed 80% of the vaccinated population, others do not reach 10% .

Therefore, the WHO recalls that vaccines “are essential” to prevent the most serious form of the disease and death, and warns that it is necessary to increase immunization rates, taking into account that everything indicates that the protection provided by vaccination is to decrease.

“In this context, a booster dose should be given to all those who are most vulnerable, giving priority to the immunocompromised. Depending on the national context of dose availability and the status of the epidemic, countries should also consider administering it to people over 60 and health workers,” concludes WHO.

Covid-19 has already caused at least 5,156,563 deaths worldwide, among more than 257.51 million infections by the new coronavirus registered since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the most recent balance of the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The respiratory disease is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China, and currently with variants identified in several countries.

(Translated text. Read the original here)