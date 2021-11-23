Why are XP, Itaú and Minerva among Morgan Stanley’s favorite companies in Latin America?

SAO PAULO – In a report on prospects for Latin America, Morgan Stanley updated its list top stock ideas, in which he lists his ten favorite companies in the region for 2022. Among them are six Brazilian companies: XP, Itaú, Minerva, Vale, Gerdau and Petrobras.

Also in the ranking are Becle, from Mexico, Santander Chile and Chilean Falabella, in addition to Mercado Libre. See the complete analysis of the companies:

XP

For XP (XPBR31), first on the list, Morgan Stanley’s target price was $62 per share. The bank’s exposure to paper is overweight, above average, taking into account good earnings per share and return on equity (ROE) potential.

Analysts say the company is well positioned to capture growth in the industry in which it is positioned and should benefit from the movement of asset allocation that was deposited in savings. According to Morgan Stanley, XP has a “highly synergistic” business model, with an open platform, a network of leading independent financial analysts, and entry into new segments.

“This contributes to a faster expansion of earnings per share and return on equity,” wrote analyst Jorge Kuri, who rates the valuation of the company as “very attractive”.

Itaú Unibanco

For Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Morgan Stanley’s second favorite, the exposure is overweight (above average) and the target price for the company’s ADRs is $7.2. We expect a strong pent-up demand for loans and that the economic recovery could trigger a period of strong credit growth”, says the text of the report signed by Kuri.

According to analysts, the bank’s net interest margin may have resulted better than expected, with interest rates getting higher and also because the market did not take advantage of the potential of excess liquidity in the market, being able to benefit from the increased volume of loans .

“We are also optimistic about cost cutting. Itaú Unibanco’s results show resistance to new default cycles”, they highlight. Morgan Stanley also says the bank’s return on adjusted equity (ROE) could reach 2019 levels by the end of this year.

Read Also: Morgan Stanley predicts Ibovespa at 120,000 points at the end of 2022

Minerva

Morgan Stanley’s exposure to Minerva shares (BEEF3), ranked third in the top stock ideas, it is also above average (overweight), with a target price of R$ 16.50. Analysts see higher margins for the company longer, cash flow and other catalysts for the stock’s rally. The bank highlights the operations of Athena, a subsidiary with operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. “At the same time, Brazil is also improving at the margins”, says the report signed by Ricardo Alves.

“We see record levels of cash flow in 2021 with the potential for a significant dividend payment, which encourages the maintenance of the role in the portfolios and could be a short-term catalyst”, says the analyst’s text. China’s potential to certify the company’s new production units may also add value to the company’s investment thesis.

Petrobras

For Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), the exposure is equal weight, in line with the market average and target price of US$ 13.60 for the company’s ADRs. Morgan Stanley claims that government interventions raise concerns about the independence of the company’s management, which is a key factor in maintaining a positive view of the company.

“In the coming months, sentiment will prevail over fundamentals and our assessment criteria are based on discounts on historical oil highs,” explains analyst Bruno Montanari.

However, according to Morgan Stanley, investors will have difficulties in pricing Petrobras from a fundamentalist point of view while the company’s management strategy remains unclear. The continuation of the refinery sales program is key to removing the threat of government intervention in fuel prices from the risk horizon.

Valley

Morgan Stanley’s exposure to Vale (VALE3) is equal weight, in line with the market average, and the target price for the company’s ADR is US$ 16. Analysts assess that there is a lack of positive catalysts in the short term and the expectation is lower prices for iron ore in the mid-term.

Morgan Stanley projects a solid cash flow for the company in the coming years, despite the forecast of cheaper ore and payments related to Brumadinho. With that, the company would be able to distribute earnings to shareholders.

“Despite good cash flow generation, we expect the stock to continue trading at low multiples and below its intrinsic value amid uncertainties in China’s real estate and steel markets and the possibility of rising prices. royalties mining in Brazil”, says the text of the report signed by analyst Carlos de Alba.

Gerdau

Morgan Stanley’s exposure to Gerdau ([ativo=GGB4]) it’s also equal weight with a target price of R$34. As in Vale’s analysis, the bank also sees solid cash generation with valuation attractive, but he believes that the prospects of falling steel prices in the United States and also in Brazil will weigh on the stock’s performance in the near future.

For Morgan Stanley, the company’s value creation lies in flexible operations that combine low-cost production units and integrated plants, which helps to leverage steel prices in Brazil. In addition, Gerdau has relatively low fixed costs. However, the company is exposed to risks of reduced demand in the event of a new wave of Covid-19, as well as a less-than-expected recovery in steel demand in Brazil.

