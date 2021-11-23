will dump oil on the market

the president of U.S, Joe Biden, is set to announce the release of the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in conjunction with several other nations as early as Tuesday, according to people familiar with the plan.

The measure, probably in conjunction with India, Japan and South Korea, would be an unprecedented effort by large consumers of Petroleum to curb prices after the refusal of OPEC+ to increase production at the request of the US.

THE China announced that it is in the process of releasing part of the oil from its strategic reserves, days after the US invitation to participate in a joint sale.

The plans could still change, but the US government plans to release more than 35 million barrels within a given time, according to one of the sources.

US Department of Energy officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A White House spokeswoman said no decision had been made on the release, that the US was in contact with other countries and that various options to cool prices were being considered.

India’s government officials with knowledge of the plans said on Monday that the country has yet to decide on the timing and volume of oil to be released from emergency reserves, but that it will be a coordinated step with other major consumers such as Japan and China.

Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the International Energy Forum, said in a statement Monday that OPEC+ could change the production replenishment plan if consuming nations sell off oil reserves or if the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Japan’s TV Asahi reported on Monday that the Tokyo government is preparing to release oil from national stockpiles. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had said the government was considering releasing reserves in coordination with countries like the United States.

Coordinated action would mark a diplomatic victory for the US and a challenge to Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC+ producers’ control of the market.

It would also represent the largest privately organized release of oil stored in major economies. Previous measures to access stockpiles – such as the release of 60 million barrels in 2011 in the wake of protests and Libyan supply cuts – were coordinated by the International Energy Agency.

Biden is under increasing pressure to limit rising energy prices, which threaten to undermine economic recovery from the aftermath of the pandemic. OPEC+ did not respond to the US president’s request to significantly increase production and maintained its plan to increase supply by 400,000 barrels a day in December.