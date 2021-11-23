Will inflation burst the 5% ceiling in 2022? Analysts bet on the worst so they don’t make mistakes (again)

The report Focus, that gathers the consensus of market specialists, released this Monday (22) raised the ball: Brazil will bust the ceiling of the goal of inflation in 2022? The alert is given by the fact that the market have raised the expected inflation for next year to 4.96% of 4.70%. The Central Bank (BC) stipulates the inflation center at 3.5% in 2022, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points more or less.

In other words, the market already sees inflation of 4.96% in 2022 and the BC ceiling is 5%. What is the real chance of the scenario being confirmed? To the chief economist of Infinity Asset, Jason Viera, analysts “prefer to bet on the worst so they don’t make mistakes again,” he said in an interview with Money Times.

He explains that the global inflation, which the central banks called temporary in the past, has proved to be more perennial than expected, taking many experts by surprise. The latest Focus newsletter, released by BC, reflects the economist’s thesis.

“It’s very difficult to predict when all this will end. But there are already signs that inflation is likely to decline with, for example, semiconductors returning to their axis in production chains“says Viera.

According to the economist, inflation in 2022 should not be at the center of the target, but it will not break the ceiling either, fluctuating close to the 5% limit.

And the bag?

With an interest curve already contracted in double digits next year, the Selic at higher levels will put more pressure on the automotive and real estate sectors in the handbag, warns the Infinity expert.

At the moment, the first deals with the mismatch of supply and demand and the last one already has many points in progress, such as mortgages in a scenario of high interest rates.