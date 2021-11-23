Will Tim Brasil be ignored by agreement with KKR in Italy? Know what to do with actions

A non-binding offer The purchase of the US private equity fund KKR by Telecom Italia made tele’s shares soar 30.25% in Milan, while the assets of the subsidiary in Brazil (TIMS3) advanced only 1.7%. Why did this happen?

According to analysts consulted by Money Times, this difference was because KKR would not be interested in Brazilian assets.

“Even though there are no tag along rights for TIM’s minority shareholders, it seems to us that KKR’s only interest is in Telecom Italia’s assets in Italy (especially its fiber network), not TIM Brasil. If KKR is successful in its offer, we hope that it will put TIM Brasil up for sale”, evaluate the analysts of BTG Pactual, Carlos Sequeira and Osni Carfi.

And, even if KKR’s offer is not approved, the potential offer alone could put additional pressure on Telecom Italia’s current management to look for ways to unlock value, and selling TIM Brasil could be one of them, they explain.

the analysts of UBS BB understand that, if the transaction goes ahead, there will likely be a debate about the triggering of tag along rights for TIM Brasil (TI holds 67% stake in the Brazilian), due to different interpretations of a change of control.

Leonardo Olmos, Andre Salles and Victor Ricciuti calculate that, assuming a transaction is completed and tag along rights are triggered, there would be an implied upside potential of 21% to 30% for TIM Brasil, considering its value multiple of Company on 2021 and 2022 Ebitda (estimated) of 4.3 and 4 times and an offer from KKR of 5.2 times.

BTG calculates that the proposal would imply a Tim share price of R$21.50, which suggests an upside potential of approximately 57%.

impasse

In addition to all this, according to Bloomberg, Vivendi, Telecom Italia’s biggest shareholder, is likely to block KKR’s 50.5 euro cents a share bid, which it considers too low, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.

The French company, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, will go on the offensive in trying to unseat Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi at a board meeting this week.

Vivendi suspects that KKR may have been invited by Gubitosi, with whom the French group has repeatedly clashed, said the people, who asked not to be identified.