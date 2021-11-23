Willian feels good around Corinthians after 39 days and should have more minutes against Ceará | corinthians

After more than a month away from the pitch, Willian rejoined the Corinthians fans last Sunday and had a happy afternoon. Recovered from a muscle injury in his left thigh, he played for 30 minutes of the derby against Santos and did not feel any discomfort.

The shirt 10 should play for a longer time on Thursday, against Ceará, at 20:00, at Castelão, but again he will start on the bench. Willian is still not 100% physically and inspires care from the coaching staff, who are planning a gradual return to the fields.

The understanding is that there is no need to rush back to the starting lineup, four rounds from the end of the Brazilian Championship and with Timon in fourth place.

Willian hadn’t played for 39 days, since October 13, when he got injured in the first half of the 1-0 victory over Fluminense and left the field crying.

If Sylvinho wants to, the midfielder must be able to play 45 minutes or even a little longer in the game against Ceará.

In the last week, Willian came to feel uncomfortable because of the healing of the injured muscle (a process called fibrosis), but in the match he did not complain of any problem.

During recovery, the player used a cryotherapy cabin, equipment that reaches -180ºC. Learn more in the video below:

At 33, Willian does not have a history of long stints in the medical department. His last most serious injury had been in the 2019 Copa America semifinal against Argentina, when he had to continue on the field even with an injury because the team had already made the three substitutions allowed, which aggravated the problem.

The return of shirt 10 on Sunday was celebrated by coach Sylvinho, who took the opportunity to praise the work done by physiologists, trainers and other club professionals:

– Willian played for about 30 minutes, it was more or less what we had scheduled. We are a very structured club, with several departments, athletes enter the field able to play football. I’m not saying that we spent 12 hours at the club for nothing, we spent it because it’s a lot of work, we have to align, and that’s how it has to be done. We have had few injuries over the months and this is a credit to the club, the structure, the way the work is being treated and carried out, without comparison with other clubs. Obviously we wanted to have zero risk, but zero does not exist. When the athlete enters a training, he is already at risk of injury. Our percentage is low – he celebrated.

However, on Monday, Sylvinho received bad news. Victor Cantillo was diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right thigh and joined midfielder Giuliano in the medical department. The Colombian still has a chance of coming back this season, while shirt 11 will only play again in 2022.

This Tuesday, Corinthians is back to training and Sylvinho will start to outline the team for the duel in the 35th round.

With the victory over Santos last Sunday, Timão rose to fourth place in the Brasileirão, with 53 points. Ceará occupies the ninth place, with 46.

