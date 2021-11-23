Willing to take risks in Ukraine and Belarus, Putin expands military tension with the West – International

VILNA — The ill omen of a Russian military mobilization near Ukraine. An immigrant crisis in Belarus what Western leaders describe as “hybrid warfare” by a Kremlin client state. The growing fear over natural gas that could leave Europe in the face of a freezing winter.

The president Vladimir Putin, from Russia, is increasingly putting his cards on the table: he is willing to take ever greater risks to force the West to listen to Russian demands. And the United States and its allies sense a moment of unusual volatility, with Putin playing a role in multiple destabilizing crises at the same time.

In the region of Europe stretching from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, the object of a dispute between Moscow and the West for decades, the threat of new military conflicts is growing.

This month, long-range Russian nuclear bombers made repeated patrols near the Russian border. European Union with Poland, and a secretive and unexplained military deployment in southwestern Russia has alerted American and European intelligence officials to the possibility that the Kremlin was moving forward with preparations for a new invasion of Ukraine.

During Thursday’s speech addressed to Russian diplomats, Putin indicated more openly than before that he was seeking to use military might to coerce the West into respecting Russian interests in the region. He said Western countries were finally realizing that Russia is serious about defending its “red lines” against the presence of NATO forces near its borders.

“Our latest warnings have indeed been heeded, and they are having an effect: the tension at the site has, after all,” said Putin. “It’s important that things stay that way for as long as possible so they don’t think about creating some kind of conflict on our western border unnecessary for us.”

Belarus migration crisis

Tensions have been exacerbated by the migration crisis orchestrated across the European Union’s borders by Belarus, a close ally of Russia, and by a shortage in the energy supply that Russia, a supplier of natural gas used in much of Western Europe, used to pressure the country. block to approve a new pipeline that would increase the Kremlin’s influence in the region.

“It’s a regional security situation that’s really worrying right now,” said Asta Skaisgiryte, foreign policy adviser to the president of Lithuania, an EU and NATO member, who has faced a wave of migration from neighboring Belarus in recent months. recent.

In Belarus on Friday, tensions that earlier this week sparked violent clashes at the main crossing point on the Polish border continued to recede. Belarusian security forces armed with Kalashnikov rifles guarded a huge warehouse that houses about 2,000 immigrants.

Many of the migrants said they were alarmed and frustrated at having to turn back rather than head for Poland, indicating that Belarus’s President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko could struggle to contain tempers if migrants lose hope of reaching Europe .

Putin’s Confidence

In Moscow, Putin seems to be feeling increasingly confident. He has rejected the challenge to his power this year by detained opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, while other opposition names are being arrested or forced to seek exile. Its approval remains above 60% in independent opinion polls, despite Russia facing one of the highest Covid-19 mortalities in the world. His United Russia party won a victory of respect in the parliamentary elections in September, sparking little protest despite evidence of fraud.

Putin also commands an army that is developing increasingly modern weapons, such as sophisticated hypersonic missiles and nuclear-capable torpedoes. And Russia is forging a stronger partnership with China, underlined on Friday when both countries conducted a joint strategic bomber patrol over the Pacific.

Western Advance in the East

At the same time, Russian analysts say the Kremlin is increasingly concerned that the West will expand its military presence in post-Soviet Eastern Europe. Lithuania and two other Baltic countries that were once part of the Soviet Union, Latvia and Estonia, are part of NATO and are home to Western forces. In Belarus, Russia’s closest ally, the West openly supported the exiled opposition to Lukashenko.

But it is Ukraine that is primarily responsible for Russia’s current “red lines”. The Kremlin said in September that the “expansion of NATO infrastructure into Ukrainian territory” — where the West already provides training and weaponry to Ukrainian forces — would violate those lines. And Russian government officials have been furious in recent weeks at military activity by the United States and its allies in the Black Sea region near Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelensky is increasingly taking an anti-Russian stance.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center for strategic studies, said that for Russia, the current moment may appear to be a role reversal of the 1962 Missile Crisis, when President John F. Kennedy was willing to take the risk of a nuclear war to prevent the Soviet Union from installing missiles off the coast of Florida. Experts at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington wrote this month that “the Kremlin increasingly views Ukraine as a western aircraft carrier” parked on Russia’s southwestern border.

“He believes it is time to change the pace of our foreign policy,” Trenin said of Putin’s new approach. According to him, in the Russian president’s view of the West, “the only language understood is that of force “.

The return of the USSR?

Lithuanian foreign policy adviser Asta Skaisgiryte said the US should be cautious in engaging Russia even with Putin claiming his country is a “peace lover” as it did on Thursday.

“We cannot be naive,” Asta said. “We have to be very attentive to what he does, without falling into the trap of Putin’s rhetoric.”

What does Putin want? For Asta, the answer is simple: “Restore the Soviet Union”.

For Dmitri Trenin, the Carnegie analyst, Putin is little interested in large-scale invasions and occupations in other countries, considering that the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s helped to precipitate the collapse of the Soviet Union. But he said securing an international commitment to Ukraine as a neutral country, by granting some autonomy to the country’s more pro-Russia east, would be one of the Kremlin’s priorities.

“President Putin has come to the conclusion that the normal diplomatic channels, means, forms and methods are not working,” Trenin said. “Potentially, we have a pretty bad situation.” / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL