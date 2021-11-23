Windows 10 update fixes bug in Xbox Game Bar

Bug causes Xbox Game Bar’s screen capture and recording functions to be disabled after a failure of one of its services

Microsoft this week released an update optional for Windows 10 v2004, Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1 and Windows 10 21H2 which has fixes for several bugs, including one affecting the Xbox Game Bar.

Windows 10 21H2 is already

available for download

identified as KB5007253, this update for Windows 10 v2004, Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1 and Windows 10 21H2 changes the builds of these operating systems to 19041.1382, 19042.1382, 19043.1382 and 19044.1382, respectively. As mentioned above, one of the bugs fixed affects the Xbox Game Bar and causes its screen capture and recording functions to be disabled after a failure of one of its services.

The list of bugs fixed by this update also includes others such as one that causes certain fonts not to display correctly, one that causes the Internet Explorer browser, which is still heavily used in corporate environments, to stop working, one that one causes the 32bit version of Excel to stop working when using the export to PDF function and one which causes the Settings application to unexpectedly quit when the user uninstalls a font, one which causes errors with code 0x000006e4, 0x0000007c or 0x00000709 when connecting to a remote shared printer on a Windows print server and one that causes certain applications, such as Kaspersky security company antivirus, not to open correctly after they are repaired or updated with Microsoft Installer (MSI ). The complete list of all bugs fixed can be seen on here.

Windows 10 v2004, Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1, and Windows 10 21H2 users can download optional update KB5007253 through Windows Update. Users who prefer to download the update to install it later on one or more PCs can access the Microsoft Update Catalog from from this link.



Reproduction/Fabio Rosolen



– Continues after advertising –

Reminder for Windows 10 v2004 users: Microsoft already confirmed that support for this specific version of the operating system will end on December 14th. The company recommends that users upgrade to a newer version of the operating system, such as Windows 10 21H2, before the end of support.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Microsoft, Windows Latest