With 255 newly infected and two deaths, MS Health warns of an increase in cases · Jornal Midiamax

Mato Grosso do Sul has 378,097 cases of Covid-19, with 255 new confirmations this Monday (22). The records are for the last three days, as the bulletin is no longer released daily. Two more deaths were recorded, according to the coronavirus epidemiological bulletin of the SES (State Department of Health). MS has a moving average of 88.1 infected and 1.4 deaths per day.

The number of new cases registered drew the attention of health authorities. Assistant Secretary Crhistinne Maymone warned that there has been a more than 50% increase in the number of cases and urged people not to forget to vaccinate. According to data from SES, the last epidemiological week registered 606 confirmed cases, while the previous week had 395 cases – an increase of 53%.

“Science has already shown that the vaccine is effective. But, if you delay, do not take the 2nd or 3rd dose, the cases will increase. If you want to maintain a normal life, get the vaccine”, he advised.

With new deaths, the total number of fatalities in MS reaches 9,674 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The two deaths were registered in Campo Grande: a 47-year-old patient without comorbidities and an 89-year-old patient with diabetes and chronic cardiovascular disease.

SES also highlighted that MS already counts a total of 1,102,724 reported cases, of which 724,405 were discarded. There are 11 tests under analysis at Lacen (Central Public Health Laboratory) and 211 cases without closure by the municipalities.

The new cases bring Campo Grande to the fore, with 192 new cases, followed by Anastácio (11), Miranda (10), Corumbá (9), Dourados (5), Aquidauana (3), Paranaíba (2), Pedro Gomes (2 ), Rio Brilhante (2), Aral Moreira (1), among others. Check out the newsletter here.

Of 378,097 confirmed cases in MS, 367,499 patients recovered. Regarding hospitalizations, MS has 63 hospitalized patients. Of these, 36 are in clinical beds (32 public and 4 private) and 27 in ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit), of which 24 are in public beds and three in private. The overall occupancy rate of public ICU beds in the 4 macro-regions of MS is: 54% in Campo Grande, 63% in Dourados, 49% in Três Lagoas and 47% in Corumbá.