With a low bope, why did Globo take so long to debut When Mais Vida, Melhor? TV News

Despite the low ratings on its seven o’clock schedule because of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017), Globo only managed to premiere its new soap opera, Somos Mais Vida, Melhor!, on Monday (22). The main culprit was the coronavirus pandemic, but there were also other internal factors within the station that delayed the start.

Como Mais Vida, Melhor will finish its recordings next Saturday (27) after almost a year of production in studios. The first scenes started in December 2020, after Globo created a very strict protocol. They were in good shape until March.

At this time, Covid-19 had a new wave of cases in Brazil, surpassing the mark of 4,000 deaths per day. Frightened, Globo decided to cancel recordings of all its productions at Globo Studios for 20 days – such as Secret Truths 2 and Um Lugar ao Sol.

With a long delay, the Globo Studios command advised Globo’s Programming director that it would not be able to deliver the telenovela minimally ready to air. Because of the protocols, the station has been treating it more than usual in post-production.

Digital image editing and insertion tricks are being done in droves. As the seven o’clock soap opera has a supernatural footprint, speaking of death and resurrection in a humorous way, many scenes were made in chroma-key and with special effects, which demanded even more time for the editors to sound and leave the chapters ready for go on the air.

If production started in May, Globo feared it would have to stop the soap opera halfway through and come back with unpublished chapters later on, which would hinder its understanding. To fill the gap, two reruns were studied: Morde & Assopra (2011) and Pega Pega. The second was chosen because it is shorter and easy to understand to be edited.

The initial plan was that Quem Mais Vida, Melhor would be aired in October, but Globo once again postponed its start to November, as a way of marking the month as its “official resumption” of unpublished plots, since Um Lugar ao Sol had also started his trajectory two weeks earlier.

The More Life the Better! runs until May 2022. It will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, starring Paolla Oliveira and Taís Araujo and written by Claudia Souto, the same author of Pega Pega.