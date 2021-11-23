With covid-19, a woman wakes up from her coma on the day the devices would be turned off

With covid-19, woman awakens from a coma on the day the devices would be turned off | Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

After contracting Covid-19, a woman spent more than a month in a coma, only waking up on the day the devices that helped her stay alive were turned off. The family had decided to authorize the dismissal after the doctors explained that there was no longer any chance that Bettina Lerman, 69, would survive. The case took place in Portland, USA.

Bettina is diabetic and had undergone surgery to implant a quadruple pacemaker shortly before becoming infected with the coronavirus. According to doctors, the woman’s lungs were completely destroyed since she was intubated, at the beginning of her hospital stay.

Andrew, one of Bettina’s children, told the WMTW website that the family gave up the rented house where their mother lived and they donated some of their belongings. The children’s funeral also began to be prepared by the children, they had already chosen the coffin, the headstone and the clothes that the mother would be buried.

But plans changed when Andrew got a call from the hospital saying Bettina had woken up. “I literally dropped the phone. I was like, what? I mean, because we were supposed to end life support that day,” Andrew told WMTW.

Bettina is still hospitalized and has the help of a respirator, but has already left the ICU. The professionals at the hospital where she is now consider the case a “medical miracle”.

Information is from the WMTW website.