With new changes, learn how to avoid problems with Pix

posted on 11/23/2021 06:00



Launched in 2020, Pix has 348.1 million registered keys – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB)

The Central Bank authorized changes to Pix to allow new transactions at nighttime. The institution also created mechanisms that help the client to recover money in case of fraud. The normative instruction has already entered into force and was released by BC yesterday.

The change in times allows for new ranges of night transactions and gives the customer more autonomy to choose the best time to carry out operations with values ​​limited to R$1,000. The new time available for selection is from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am. Previously, the default was from 8 pm to 6 am. The change can be requested by the client at the branch, and banks must make the option available by July 29, 2022.

pix

(photo: Pacific/CB/DA Press)



For Mayara Milfont, 32, who owns a women’s clothing store, Pix makes the flow of sales much easier. Regarding the changes in the method of instant payment, she doesn’t believe in big routine changes. “It will hardly affect, as our sales are made until 7 pm, in the physical store,” he says.

Fátima Pereira Barros, 49, has a cafeteria on 511 North. She says she receives payments from Pix “every minute”. But she doesn’t consider payments from 8pm to 6am. “At this time, I don’t open. I work from 6 am to 6 pm”, he justified. The merchant claims that the electronic medium even surpasses the entry of cash. “Now, everyone uses card or Pix. You just need to have internet (laughs)”, he adds.

Watch out for scams



Pix’s popularity attracted the attention of burglars. According to lawyer Jessica Marques, a specialist in criminal law, there are several types of scam, but the approach is usually the same: attracting the victim based on false information.

Launched in 2020, Pix has 348.1 million registered keys. Since the beginning of operations, the electronic payment system has carried out 7 billion transactions. For this volume of service, it was necessary to invest in security. Among the measures in force are the preventive blocking of resources in the event of suspected fraud; mandatory notifications of rejected transactions; refund of amounts by the receiving institution in cases of substantiated suspicion of fraud or operational failure in the systems of the institutions participating in the service.

* Intern under the supervision of Carlos Alexandre de Souza