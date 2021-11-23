With Neymar and Alisson, FIFA announces The Best nominees; check out the full list | international football

FIFA announced this Monday the nominees for The Best award, which crowns the best football players of the year. Neymar, from Paris Saint-Germain, and Alisson, from Liverpool, are the Brazilian representatives. The Italian-Brazilian midfielder Jorginho, from Chelsea, was also nominated (see the full list below). The event will be on January 17, 2022. There are no Brazilian women competing in women’s football.
The best players, coaches and goalkeepers among men and women will be awarded. The finalists for the Puskás award for most beautiful goal of the year will be announced soon. The nominees were appointed by two groups of FIFA specialists: one for the awards in men’s football and the other for women’s football (learn who they are below).
The evaluation period for the award is 8 October 2020 until 7 August 2021. In 2020, Neymar was also among the 10 nominees, but it was out of the finalist trio, which was formed by Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. The Polish from Bayern took the award.
It is worth stressing: FIFA The Best is not the same as the Ballon d’Or, given by France Football magazine. The two awards were unified between 2010 and 2015, but in 2016 FIFA decided to separate again. THE Golden Ball of 2021 will be delivered on the 29th of November.
See the list of The Best nominees:
- Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid)
- Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Youth / Manchester United)
- Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich)
- Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund)
- Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea)
- N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea)
- Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)
- Stina Blackstenius (Sweden / BK Häcken)
- Aitana Bonmati (Spain / FC Barcelona)
- Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City FC)
- Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea FC)
- Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)
- Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea FC)
- Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)
- Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC)
- Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC)
- Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal FC)
- Ellen White (England / Manchester City FC)
- Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)
- Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns FC)
- Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)
- Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)
- Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City)
- Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC)
- Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Lyon)
- Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada / FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain)
- Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atletico Madrid)
- Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)
Best Coach – Male
- Antonio Conte (Italy / Inter Milan / Tottenham)
- Hansi Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München / German national team)
- Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City)
- Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italian national team)
- Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina / Argentine national team)
- Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atletico Madrid)
- Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea)
Best Coach – Female
- Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)
- Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Swedish national team)
- Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC)
- Beverly Priestman (England / Canadian national team)
- Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch / English team)
How the award works
The FIFA The Best electoral college is made up of four groups, each with a 25% weight in the final score: coaches of national teams, captains of national teams, journalists and the public, who vote on the entity’s website. Voting by internet users is open until December 10th.
The nominees for each category were chosen by a panel of FIFA experts made up of former players and former players, coaches and female coaches. See who they are:
