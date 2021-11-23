With Vargas and Alonso, but without Réver, Atlético-MG arrives in São Paulo for a new decision | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG landed in São Paulo on Monday afternoon. From the airport the team went to a hotel. In the delegation were defender Junior Alonso and striker Vargas. Defender Réver, on the other hand, was not part of the group, which, on Tuesday, faces Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão.

Paraguayan Alonso and Chilean Vargas have returned from their national teams, for which they played in the qualifiers, with medical problems. The defender suffered a blow to his right knee. The attacker needed to treat a sprained right ankle.

1 of 2 Atlético-MG’s arrival in São Paulo — Photo: Fred Ribeiro Arrival of Atlético-MG in São Paulo — Photo: Fred Ribeiro

They were vetoed in the last round of Brasileirão, against Juventude. However, they trained in the last few days and are available to coach Cuca to face Palmeiras. A victory will bring Atlético very close to mathematically confirming the title.

The defender of the team in São Paulo is the defender Réver. Starting against Juventude due to the absence of Alonso, he was short in the first half of the match, when he felt uncomfortable in his right thigh. Atlético did not disclose details of the injury. The list of related to the trip to São Paulo was also not disclosed.

The probable Rooster against Palmeiras is: