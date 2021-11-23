Without Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras’ lineup against Atlético-MG will undergo changes

For the thirty-fifth round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG will play at Allianz Parque this Tuesday (23), at 9:30 pm. Due to the final of the Copa Libertadores on Saturday, the team will have a very different lineup.

As he took the third yellow card against Fortaleza, Abel Ferreira is out of the match. João Martins, his assistant and “right hand man”, will assume the role in the duel in the arena.

Felipe Melo and Breno Lopes are already recovered and available, but will not be used. The Palmeirense lineup must be Jailson; Marcos Rocha (Gabriel Menino), Kuscevic, Renan and Jorge (Victor Luis); Matheus Fernandes, Danilo Barbosa and Patrick de Paula; Breno Lopes (Gabriel Veron), Wesley and Deyverson (Willian).

Mathematically, Palmeiras is out of contention for the title. And Atlético-MG will not be able to confirm the cup in São Paulo.

