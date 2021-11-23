Woman is convicted of throwing acid in her boyfriend’s face thinking she had been cheated on, but she was wrong

A woman was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for having thrown sulfuric acid in her boyfriend’s face when he was sleeping, believing she had been betrayed by him. I was wrong, she found out later.

Esther Afrifa claims that she carried out the vile attack on Kelvin Pogo because she thought he was having an affair.

The 28-year-old, originally from Ghana, bought a liter of sulfuric acid online and spilled it on her 29-year-old boyfriend at their home in Wembley (England).

The attack took place at 3:30 am on December 22, 2019, the Harrow Crown Court reported. The case was only closed nearly two years later.

“Every day I wake up is like the day she attacked me. It’s like time has stopped. Every time someone knocks on the door, I’m afraid someone will hurt me. She used to be my world and she did it. with me. I just can’t understand it“, declared Kelvin to the “Evening Standard”.

Esther Afrifa Photo: Publicity/Metropolitan Police

When the incident occurred, initially Kelvin didn’t realize who was responsible. Surprised by the attack, he asked Esther to call the police. She pretended to do so, before preventing another friend from calling 999. canceled a taxi that was supposed to take her boyfriend to the hospital.

And to make matters worse, Esther poured more acid into Kelvin’s face and body as he lay on the couch resting the wounds he had already suffered.. Then he had no more doubts about who his tormentor was.