Woman throws acid in her boyfriend’s face after suspected betrayal, but discovers she was wrong – Rádio Itatiaia

A 28-year-old woman threw sulfuric acid in her boyfriend’s face after thinking she was being cheated on, only she was wrong, and was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Wembley, England. Esther Afrifa took advantage of the fact that 29-year-old Kelvin Pogo was asleep and poured a liter of the product in his face.

During testimony in Harrow’s courtroom, the woman said she committed the crime around 3:30 am on December 22, 2019. However, she was recently convicted.

“Every day I wake up is like the day she attacked me. It’s like time has stopped. Every time someone knocks on the door, I’m afraid someone will hurt me. She used to be my world and she did it. I just can’t understand it,” Kelvin blurted to the “Evening Standard.”

By the time the acid was thrown in her face, the victim assumes she had not realized who was responsible and asked Esther to call the police. At the time, she pretended to call the corporation, stopped a friend from calling 911, and canceled the taxi that would take Kelvin to the hospital.

With a face full of sores, the woman took advantage of him on the couch and poured more product in his face. At this point, he found out that his girlfriend was the person responsible for the attack.



