Women’s Libertadores final between Corinthians and Santa F has greater audience on closed TV

Corinthians played in the final of the Women’s Libertadores last Sunday. Timão won the match 2-0, with goals from Adriana and Gabi Portilho. The conquest of the Corinthians’ three-time champions led the list on closed TV.

The match was broadcast by the Disney Group through the channel Fox Sports. According to data released by TV news, the clash scored 0.8 point with peaks of 1.3 on the pay TV Ibope PNT.

Among all closed television channels, the game was second only to GloboNews, which scored 0.9 point. If you only consider the sports channels, Fox Sports got double the points of the second place, SportTV, who scored 0.4 point with the duel between Náutico x Avaí, in the Series B of Brasileirão.

Last September, the final of the Brasileirão Mulher between Corinthians and Palmeiras also generated positive audiences for Grupo Bandeirantes on open TV. The broadcaster was among the Top 5 averaging 5.2 points and peaking at 6.1.

Corinthians still has one more decision to end the 2021 season. The team led by coach Arthur Elias will face São Paulo for the title of the São Paulo Women’s Championship in December. The dates and times of the matches have not yet been confirmed by the FPF.

