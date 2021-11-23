Worker spends BRL 692 of salary to have lunch in BH – Economy

The average price of a meal in a restaurant increased in Belo Horizonte in the period of 11 months, but it is still below what it should have (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) If the price of products on supermarket shelves is already high, for lunch outside the home, consumers also need to prepare their pockets. A survey of prices in restaurants and self-services in Belo Horizonte, carried out by the research site Mercado Mineiro between November 17th and 19th, 2021, shows that, on average, the worker would spend R$ 692.02 per month to pay the meal (with soda) in 22 days of service in the month.

What was most impressive in the study were the increases in the average price over the past 11 months. The cost of restaurants is increasing, driven by increases in meat, soy oil, rice, beans, vegetables, legumes, electricity and also the downtime due to the coronavirus pandemic, which generated financial losses.

The value of the dish made rose from R$20.70 to R$22.00, an increase of 6.30%. The value of large marmitex rose from R$ 18.22 to R$ 20.01, an increase of 9.81%. Small marmitex rose from R$14.24 to R$15.08, an increase of 5.9%. The value of a kilo of self-service rose 8.39%, where the average price, which was R$48.65, rose to R$52.73.

Imagining a scenario of 22 days worked, for half a kilo of the average price of food per kilo with a soft drink, the worker would pay R$ 692.02 for lunch. In the same case, consuming a large marmitex at the current average price with a natural juice, the total monthly value would be R$564.39. With the traditional dish made, in the 22 days with soda, the average monthly amount would be R$ 596.06.

According to Feliciano Abreu, economist and coordinator of Mercado Mineiro, if he took into account the time that the restaurants were closed, the increase could have been even greater. “There are several increases that the restaurants had, in addition to the shutdown period. It was from cooking gas to meat and electricity, which were the biggest increases they had, because without these three, hardly a restaurant survives and they were the ones with the most It went up a lot, but if you take the tip of the pencil, a greater increase was expected”, he explains.

“The establishments are unable to increase as they should because the customer, who is already reducing, leaves. Many people have a fixed-value meal ticket and these people are counting on their home lunch box to complement or even replace it,” he adds. Feliciano.

variation

The variations between establishments are always very large and justifiable due to the variety of options, location and, in some cases, due to quality. The price of food by the kilo can cost from R$12.00 to R$149.00, with a variation of 1,142%.